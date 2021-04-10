Explained: Why is Russia massing troops in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine?





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday amid growing tension with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbass region. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak last week accused Moscow of pursuing an aggressive policy towards Kiev by assembling troops near the disputed region. The continued military build-up in the region around eastern Ukraine sparked a strong response from the West as the United States warned of the consequences. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a daily press briefing that the United States was in close consultation with its allies in the region on Russian troop movements. Among the measures that have already been taken, which we have been the subject of an ongoing review, we have been clear, there will be consequences, some unseen and other views. We hope to have more on this soon, Psaki said on Friday. In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded a reduction in troops on the Ukrainian border. “One of the topics of their conversation was, among other things, the increase of the Russian military presence near eastern Ukraine. The Chancellor called for a reduction in these troop reinforcements to defuse tensions,” the German government said in a statement. Read also | Any attempt to start a new war in the Donbass could destroy Ukraine: Russia However, Moscow has accused Kiev of provocative actions that have recently deliberately escalated the situation on the contact line. The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin stressed the need for strict enforcement of previously concluded agreements to legally formalize the special status of the Donbass. Ukraine, a country geographically divided between Europe and Russia, has pro-Russia and pro-Western people. Ukraine’s fourth president Viktor Yanukovych was pro-Russian and walked away from the EU association agreement in November 2013 to prevent the country from turning to the West. Yanukovych’s U-turn after signing the deal sparked protests and he had to flee to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits armed forces positions near the front line with Russian-backed separatists during his work trip to the Donbass region (via Reuters) Tensions then spread to Crimea, and the territory was annexed by Russia following a controversial referendum, in which the Crimean Tatars, an Eastern European Turkish ethnic group, and Ukrainians sided with were opposed. The long-running conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014. Pro-Russian separatists are also claiming control of the Donbass region, which includes the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. Minsk accords were signed between pro-Russian separatists and the Kiev administration to end the armed conflict. The agreements called for a ceasefire in the region as well as the exchange of prisoners while allowing the Ukrainian government to make a constitutional amendment that would grant special status to Donbass. But the implementation of these agreements has been hampered by multiple ceasefire violations for which both sides have exchanged blame. Earlier this week, Zelensky urged NATO, an intergovernmental military alliance between Western powers, to accelerate his country’s membership. In a phone call with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, the Ukrainian president said this was the only way to end the fighting with pro-Russian separatists and end the war in Donbass . Russia views Ukraine’s entry into NATO as a threat and fears of a major escalation in conflict areas have grown. Related stories

