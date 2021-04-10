Fusion of Research and Technology and Ministry of Education and Culture, PDIP Talks 4 Mega Messages to Defend Jokowi





Jakarta – Indonesian Parliament approved the proposal President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the merger of the Ministry of Cultural Education (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology. With this merger, PDIP evaluate the National Agency for Research on Innovation (STRAND) will become stronger. “The fate of BRIN is growing stronger. BRIN is under the leadership of the President. BRIN is increasingly becoming a very important infrastructure for accelerating mastery of science and technology. How can we lose in the face of Singapore, with South Korea, whose independence is not very different from ours? It is because of what? “, Said the secretary general of the PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto, in a written statement on Saturday (04/10 / 2021). “For the PDI of Perjuangan, in an ideological framework, this BRIN will be the support for Indonesia to be autonomous,” continued Hasto. Hasto then recounted the message from PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri when he appointed Jokowi as President. Mega said Hasto said it’s important for a research agency to develop technology. “Ms. Mega pointed out that four things were needed. Namely researching technologies related to humans, related to flora, related to fauna and related to technological development itself. So Ibu Mega is not talking about transactional things,” did he declare. “Ibu Mega talks about the interests of the nation and the state so that we are independent, we need the BRIN. So this BRIN is very important in building our mind, through the mastery of science and technology “, added Hasto. According to Hasto, there is no developed nation without the process of mastering science and technology. Based on that, Hasto said, BRIN really needed to be under the direct chairman. “This is the political ideological significance in building our economic sovereignty,” he said. Check out Hasto’s response to the reshuffle issue, Watch Video: DPR Endorses Jokowi Forms Ministry of Investment and Joins Ministry of Education and Culture and Research and Technology [Gambas:Video 20detik]

