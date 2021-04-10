While world leaders looked dignified to pay tribute to Prince Philip, Boris Johnson was a lousy embarrassment







As a British permanent resident in South Africa for the past 38 years, exactly half of my life so far, it is always an embarrassment to me when Boris Johnson appears on our local TV news. While I appreciate his condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Prince Philip, would it be asking Mr Johnson too much to have his hairstyle changed to suit his post in His Majesty’s Government? Tom lambe Johannesburg Unworthy advised Starmer, Welby, even Biden dignity, empathy, integrity. Johnson back in a bundle of queer, staccato delivered in a shabby hairstyle. Much less than what we, even those of us who are not monarchists, are entitled to expect from our first officer of the state. Perry gardner Wolsingham He changed many young lives The Prince Philips Duke of Edinburgh Prize was the equivalent of the Prince Alberts Great Exhibition. But – with all due respect to the latter – as 6 million well-heeled Londoners walked into Crystal Palace for one day in thrift stores for six months in 1851 at the behest of Victorias’ husband, during the Elizabeth’s right hand man has changed permanently over the past 65 years. a large number of young people are living for the best. Paul Dunwell Cambridge The BBCs have forced mourning I don’t carry any ill will to the Royal Family, but I firmly feel that the BBC’s mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh (all radio and TV channels) seems like something North Korea would do. Don’t they realize that they are only alienating their users, especially the young people they need to attract? Jim alexander Virginity Loss of a national treasure The death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, marks the end of a major chapter in British politics and history. He has always stood alongside the Queen and the Royal Family. He has preserved the heritage of the institution. He was very happy to stay in the shadows and serve his wife, the Queen. In his own way, he has had a profound impact on British politics and the Queen over the decades. He will miss the more than 750 charities, with which he has supported as a patron. The biggest loss is that of the queen. He will miss a friend, advisor and guide. And the British will miss the man who was considered a national treasure. My condolences to everyone. Rajendra aneja Mumbai, India An Englishman in action if not birth Peter Fieldmans’ letter called Prince Philip a “true Englishman”. It immediately shocked me to read elsewhere that he was Greek / Danish / German by birth. I’m no fan of the monarchy, but the term Fieldman got me thinking. I consider myself a true northerner having lived most of my life in Lancashire, although born in Derbyshire. Philip lived most of his life in England, fought with distinction for us in the war, and served the country in many ways as the Queen’s consort. I don’t know what makes someone “real”, but he was certainly an Englishman. John E Harrison Chorley, Lancashire Brexit is the culprit Tragically violent chaos reigns in Northern Ireland. Brexit is the main culprit. Almost everything Remainers voted to prevent is already happening. On the contrary, almost nothing the Leavers voted for happened – except, of course, the anti-immigrant and anti-refugee policies of Priti Patels. But these policies will not benefit anyone. The enormous problems of Brexit will however be very much felt in these islands. Sebastien Monblat Sutton, London

