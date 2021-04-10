Most races, most ticket offices and points table until April 9





The Portuguese T10 2021 League had its fourth day of action on April 9, with a few games played that day. Two more matches are scheduled for Saturday April 10.

Gorkha 11 and Malo, with six points each, continue to be perched at the top of the Portuguese T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams have won three of their four meetings each, with the former being higher ranked due to their better performance. net stroke rate.

Oeiras, who recorded a few wins against the Indian Royals on Friday, follows the two table winners with four points to their name.

Miranda Dragons and Porto Cricket Club have yet to be seen in action in the Portuguese T10 2021 League. The latter will face the Indian Royals in both matches on Saturday.

Indian Royals and Coimbra Knights have failed in both matches the two teams have played to date. They still have to open their accounts in the tournament and move up the back of the points table.

Here is the ranking of the teams after the fourth matchday of the Portugal T10 League 2021 –

Gorkha 11’s Imran Khan is still the top scorer after matchday four of the Portuguese T10 2021 League. He has amassed 96 points in four strokes, with 36 being his best. Khan’s races have achieved an impressive 174.54 hit rate and include four frontiers and ten sixes.

Krut Patel d’Oeiras climbed to second place in the points standings. He has scored 93 points so far, with 41 being his best effort. Patel scored those points at a decent strike rate of 143.07, with the help of ten fours and five sixes.

Gorkha 11’s Azhar Andani is ranked third on the Portuguese T10 League 2021 best runners list. He has accumulated 90 races in four matches, his 54 being the tournament’s only half-century to date. Andani has an acceptable strike rate of 140.62 and has crossed four limits and seven maximums.

Jasbinder Singh (34) and Muhammad Saad (29) are the Indian Royals’ top scorers in both matches they have played.

Most Wickets Portugal T10 League Best Wicket Shooters

Sripal Matta and Md Siraj Nipo’s Gorkha 11 duo, and Oeiras’ Conrad Greenshields, are among six bowlers who have each scalped five wickets in the Portuguese T10 2021 League so far. They are placed higher than other bowlers based on their economical rates.

Matta has a 3/12 best effort and an exceptional 5.16 save rate. Nipo recorded the best numbers of the tournament (3/3) and conceded only 6.62 points per over. Greenshields has a 3/6 period as his best performance and has a decent save rate of 7.00.

Sukhwinder Singh scalped five wickets in the two matches played by the Indian Royals on Friday.

