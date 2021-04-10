President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi lead to death in Etawah road accident









Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of life in a traffic accident in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

At least 10 people were killed and several injured after a truck fell into a roadside ditch. All of the dead were men, police said.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of people missing in a horrific traffic accident in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured to recover quickly,” tweeted President.

In a condolence message on Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “The horrific road accident in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. “

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah deeply mourned the deaths of people in the traffic accident. In a tweet, Shah expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, wishing peace to the deceased soul.

“I am hurt by the sad news of the road accident in Etawah. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences for the irreparable loss of those who have lost their family and friends in this horrible accident and I wish the injured a speedy recovery, ”he tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan said: “I am saddened by the loss of life in a tragic accident. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Prayers for the speedy recovery injuried people.”

Giving details of the crash, Chief Police Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Singh said a truck was coming from Pinahat of Bah tehsil to hoist a flag at the Lakhna temple. In this truck, a large number of women and children were traveling. Under the village of Kassaua, the truck fell into a 35-foot-deep pit in which 10 faithful males died on the spot.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital. Women and children are safe.

District Magistrate Shruti Singh went to the district hospital to inquire about the health of the injured and said 10 people had died and others were injured, relief was underway there. , the wounded were being treated at the district hospital.

Further investigation is underway, she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to dependents of the deceased in this accident.

The chief minister ordered officials to immediately go to the scene and carry out relief and rescue operations at a rapid pace and said appropriate arrangements should be made for the treatment of those injured in the crash. (ANI)







