Being ‘tough on China’ can’t mean harming our own interests – San Bernardino Sun

Being tough on China is politically popular in Washington these days, and Biden has stepped out the door swinging against Beijing. But being tough is not a policy, and applying it reflexively to China does not serve the interests of the United States. A logical and realistic approach from Beijing, however, can.

Obamas’ pivot to Asia in 2011 opened a new chapter in Sino-US relations and made an ever more difficult relationship even more strained. From the start of his administration, Trump has characterized China in an instinctively contradictory manner, calculating domestic political advantage to spark a trade war. In the early months of Biden’s tenure, it appears the new president has chosen to accelerate this deterioration in relations.

Days before the US-China meeting in Anchorage, Washington rolled back sanctions against 24 Chinese officials. When the two sides met in Alaska 48 hours later, the atmosphere was presumably acrimonious, with both sides using non-diplomatic language against the other. In the days that followed, the administration took a series of actions that Beijing considers provocative.

Last month, John Hennessey-Niland became the first sitting US Ambassador (to Palau) to visit Taiwan in 42 years, angering China, which saw it as a violation of the unique Chinese provision of the signed Shanghai Communiqué. by the United States in 1972. This visit was followed by the United States officially declaring that the Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims was genocide. A day later, Washington confirmed that it would renew Trump’s decision to deny Hong Kong special trade privileges due to China’s human rights crackdown in that country.

That’s not to say that the bad relations between Washington and Beijing are all the fault of the Americas, however. Chinese President Xi Jinping was not a minor factor in the deterioration. China has long been a currency manipulator, stole American intellectual property, militarized desert islands in the South China Sea, severely suppressed freedoms in Hong Kong, engaged in an armed border clash with India, and continues to threaten Taiwan. While there are a number of serious challenges in our relationship with China, it is essential to understand what disputes do not represent.

Despite all of its military expansion and strengthening over the past three decades, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not pose a military threat to the homeland of the United States. Regardless of their global aspirations, China lacks the capacity to project its power beyond the so-called First Island Chain which still lies some 5,000 miles from Hawaii and 7,000 from the Americas.

While the US armed forces have the capacity to project their might around the world, it would still take a Herculean effort for China to succeed in conquering Taiwan, barely 100 miles beyond its shores; it is a physical impossibility for them to wage war against our territory. With our forces stationed at bases across Asia, however, some Americans are within range of Chinese firepower. The administration should therefore recalibrate our relations with China in order to minimize any risk of our troops being attacked and to maximize our ability to maintain our freedom to seize economic opportunities.

The United States’ relationship with China should be based, not on seeking to appear harsh, but on the pursuit of policies that concretely serve the interests of the United States. We must not in any way look away from China’s unfair trade practices, currency manipulation or intellectual property theft. We must be firm in our emphasis on fairness and be prepared to compete aggressively with them throughout the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. This does not mean, however, that we should treat them as a military enemy.

Our interests are not served by militarizing our relations with Beijing, by continuing to bring military assets and troops closer to Chinese borders, by regularly sending warships into the waters just beyond their coasts and military planes almost to visible range of their borders.

As recently explained, going to war with China for whatever reason would shatter our Pacific fleets and, in the worst case scenario, result in a catastrophic nuclear exchange that would devastate our country for decades. Preserving the ability of the Americas to defend our country against any enemy should be the Bidens’ top priority, and that means refusing to ever choose a war with China.

Daniel L. Davis is a Senior Fellow for Defense Priorities and a former US Army Lieutenant Colonel who has deployed to combat zones four times. He is the author of The Eleventh Hourin 2020 America. Follow him @ DanielLDavis1.