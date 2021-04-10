Pakistanis’ engagements with IMF could hamper Imran Khan’s electoral plans





The Pakistani government is now at a crossroads and whatever path it chooses is likely to make history.

The crossroads has been reached by the resumption of the International Monetary Fund program, and the choice facing the country’s government is whether to continue on the path of deficit reduction as it pledged to the IMF. or chart a course with the upcoming elections in mind. The two cannot go together for very long because the first is to tighten the belt and the second involves increased spending, so a choice has to be made.

Difficult choice

If Imran Khan’s government chooses to stick to the commitments former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh made to the IMF, which obtained fund board approval on March 24, it will have to cut spending significantly, Raising electricity and fuel prices, raising taxes and driving support the many supports they have given to the industry since the Covid-19 crisis, supports that people in the industry have become accustomed to.

The Pakistani prime minister is coming under increasing pressure from his own party to allow his National Assembly MPs to spend more in their constituencies to help solidify their electoral prospects in the next election. In order to be ready to face their constituents and constituents in 2023, a reality they will face in less than two years, they say they must start spending immediately on recovery programs and projects.

So far, Hafeez Sheikh has kept tight control over such spending, making him a deeply unpopular figure within his own party. He was more attentive to his commitments to his creditors than to the demands of his party members in the National Assembly.

Increasingly now, there are signs that the Pakistani government intends to try to renegotiate the terms of the Fund program that Sheikh signed. However, it’s hard to imagine how this can be done, given that the board has approved the pledges and the first $ 500 million tranche against that approval has already been issued.

Lack of clarity

The country’s Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said at his first press conference that the Fund’s deal could be revised while Imran Khan said at the launch of a UN report on Tuesday that ‘he would request a second package from the IMF.

It is not known what exactly these words mean. Is Hammad talking about the routine reviews that all IMF programs undergo as they are implemented? Or does he want to review the commitments before embarking on implementation?

And by the second package, is Khan referring to another set of commitments under the existing program? Or does he intend to apply for another loan like the one they got last April when the Covid lockdowns began, the $ 1.4 billion from the quick finance mechanism that came without any strings attached? ?

Either way, it will be a big achievement if they manage to persuade the IMF to change the goals envisioned in Sheikh’s commitments to the IMF before he left. I cannot recall another time when the objectives of a Fund program were renegotiated so soon after the approval of the boards of directors and the disbursement of the tranche.

If they stick to the commitments, they will go down in history as the first government in at least a quarter of a century, if not more, to undertake an IMF-mandated adjustment twice in a single term. All previous governments have followed the same path: they come to power, find foreign exchange reserves depleted, turn to the IMF for emergency aid, implement a painful adjustment for one or two years (sometimes even three) , accumulate reserves and fiscal space. , then switch to election mode and spend a lot to try to shore up their electoral prospects, a move that again depletes reserves and worsens deficits.

Past experience

In Pakistan, no government has managed to win re-election for at least three decades, which means that each government ends up leaving behind a depleted treasury and large deficits for its successor who then takes the same path.

We have seen this story repeat itself since at least 1988, when our story of eternal return to the IMF began. What we have never seen, however, is that a government undertakes adjustment twice, much less engages in adjustment just as the shadows of the next election begin to loom.

It is hardly surprising that they are cold-eyed about the implementation of commitments made at the IMF by Sheikh. We do not know what these commitments are because the Fund had not, at the time of writing, published the program documents.

Standard practice is for these documents to be released within a few days of board approval. But more than 10 business days have passed since the board’s approval on March 24, and there are still no signs of them so far.

IMF says their operation has slowed down due to Covid-19 and the workload has accelerated due to ongoing spring meetings in Washington, but these began on April 5, over seven working days after approval by the board of directors. The delay in releasing program documents is puzzling to say the least.

On the other hand, if the government decides to renegotiate these commitments, it runs the risk of preparing the ground for a new balance of payments crisis within a year or two. Already, the budget deficit is expected to reach over 7% and the trade deficit is growing faster than exports and remittances on a monthly basis. If they decide to pump growth in the next budget, as Hammad Azhar tweeted that they plan to do so, it will accelerate that and create new deficits again. In this case, this government could make history by being the first government to face two balance of payments crises in a single term.

It’s not an enviable crossroads they find themselves in right now, and how things play out with the IMF is critical to how the political scene will evolve.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos