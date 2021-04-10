Narendra Modi and Mark Rutte Attend Virtual Summit and Discuss Bilateral Engagement Issues | India is blooming





New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte attended a virtual summit on Friday when the two leaders discussed issues relating to bilateral commitments.

It was the first high-level summit attended by Prime Minister Rutte after the general elections in March 2021. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Rutte on his electoral victory and on his assumption of the post of Prime Minister of the Netherlands for the fourth consecutive term. India and the Netherlands enjoy strong and stable relations, nourished by the common values ​​of democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights and the historic bonds of friendship between the two countries, a read a statement issued by the Indian government. During the summit, the two leaders discussed in detail the full range of bilateral commitments and exchanged views on expanding and diversifying relations in trade and economy, water management, agriculture, smart cities, science and technology, health and space. The two prime ministers also agreed to establish a “strategic partnership on water” to further deepen Indo-Dutch cooperation in the water-related sector and to bring the joint working group on water to ministerial level. . The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global challenges such as climate change, the fight against terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to take advantage of emerging convergences in new areas such as the Indo-Pacific, resilient supply chains and global digital governance. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands for their support to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indo-Pacific policies of the Netherlands and their willingness to collaborate during India’s G20 presidency in 2023. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based multilateral order to ensure international peace, stability and prosperity and look forward to the successful completion of the India-EU leaders’ meeting in Porto, Portugal, in May 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos