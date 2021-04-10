Boris Johnson is a character in a children’s book.





Slates home page editors spend a lot of time researching editorial photos to put on our site. Sometimes these searches give unexpected results: random, confusing, and fascinating photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but are too good not to be shared. Every week, do post the strangest photo of the threads. What it looks like when a billionaire surprises you with $ 8 million without strings The national review comes out against democracy, explicitly Alabama GOP Senate candidate extremely outraged by deal allegations before being presented with 17-minute tape Chuck Schumer takes the weight of the hammer on his side I recently came across a quite brilliant photo by Boris Johnson that came straight out of a children’s vocabulary book. This snapshot of Johnson’s March at a primary school in Stoke-on-Trent, England, should be distributed universally to children as a lesson in political skepticism, artistic makeup and the importance of an independent media body. This discovery led me down a rabbit hole to see what else Johnson is up to. After conducting a thorough analysis of the activities of the Conservative leaders, I have come to a surprising conclusion: the British Prime Minister seems to live in a book by Richard Scarry. I hesitate to tarnish the memory of early childhood classics like Best word book ever and What do people do all day? with this mans destructive buffoonery, but people deserve to know that the UK ruler is a resident of Busytown. Apparently, when you’re not busy figuring out the details of the break with the European Union, the post of UK Prime Minister is all about a never-ending series of storytelling photo ops. Hes on a boat; hes on a train. He’s in a factory; hes in a school. Hes holding a kipper; hes holding a potted plant. Everything is simplistic enough for a little kid to figure it out, with lots of accessories and changes of uniforms. Let’s take a look at Boris busy day. Where’s Boris? He needs a lot to do as Prime Minister!

Boris drives an electric bus. Boris friend Donald gets to drive a fire truck. Sometimes life isn’t fair.

Boris has a lot of friends besides Donald. He likes to play with them. Not everyone is friends with Boris. It is part of life in a society.

Oh-oh, there’s a pandemic going on, but Boris is giving a thumbs up to let you know it’s okay.

How do scientists make the vaccine? They use petri dishes and a microscope. Boris works in the lab, but there are bumps in the road. How is Boris going to improve this?



Boris likes to build, build, build. He uses his big drill to fix things, but sometimes he break them instead. Oops!



Boris remains active. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but what matters is how you play the game.



Boris draws a still life. He shows the class his work. Take a look at this man and his bananas!

After all this activity, it’s time to eat. What the hell is on the menu?



What will Boris do next?

