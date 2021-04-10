India Seeks US Help To Fight Growing Chinese Cyber ​​Threats – Reports





Days after India’s Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) warned of growing threats of Chinese cyber attacks, it has now emerged that New Delhi will seek US help to protect its Chinese pirate military infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, the issue was raised with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his recent visit to New Delhi. India has apparently decided to seek US cooperation in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, the Press Agency mentionned. On April 7, General Rawat of the Indies (CDS) underlined difference between China’s ability to attack Indian military software and India’s ability to defend it at an event in New Delhi. We were a bit slow at the start, so over the years a capacity differential has arisen, he said. CDS champions a system in which each department within the military will have its own agency to fight cyber attacks in order to reduce the scope of threats. He also spoke of cooperation with Western nations to overcome India’s deficiency. The United States also has its own vulnerabilities to overcome. America’s dependence on its satellite system means that a Chinese attack on it could cripple its network. China-backed cyberattack against Mumbais power grid last October, India realized the vulnerability of its critical infrastructure. Witness to more recent and non-traditional security threats to civilian systems, the vulnerability of the military is also becoming apparent, although the military has more safeguards. The United States, which opposes India’s S-400 deal with Russia, has found an unlikely ally in Subramanian Swamy who has said it would be well advised not to use the S-400 in a possible battle with China. This is because the S-400 is made with Chinese electronics. Following Ladakh border standoff last year, India banned a number of Chinese applications citing security concerns. After getting a taste of the damage China can do by cyber warfare, can we count on the S-400 anti-aircraft weapon? China can make it sparkle. – Subramanian Swamy (@ Swamy39) March 3, 2021 India is not the only country to have faced cyberattacks linked to China. Australia, Canada and the United States have all accused Beijing of similar acts. China’s strategy includes peacetime cyber espionage to give itself the advantage that when a conflict breaks out, it can easily cripple the enemy. Without network security, there is no national security, proclaimed Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014. The fact that it is nearly impossible to trace the original identity of attackers, especially if they are smart enough to leave no digital signatures, has provided China with a perfect escape route. Thus, Beijing is still in denial mode, launching counter-charges against countries that point the finger at China. Cyber ​​attacks are on the way, according to the WIRED technology portal open rear doors which can be exploited later. Think of it this way: if thieves come through the front door and leave from the back, most owners will try to repair the damage in the front rather than noticing what the thieves have left behind. . Follow EurAsian Times on Google News







