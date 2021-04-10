Politics
Sliding in the polls, Erdogan unleashes a new storm on the Bosporus
ISTANBUL The unpredictable roller coaster that has become Turkish politics was fully exposed last week after 104 retired admirals publicly challenged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an open letter and 10 of them ended up in jail charged for plotting a coup.
It is no coincidence that the episode came as Mr Erdogan finds himself in the midst of one of the most intense political passages of his career, as the worsening pandemic and the economy have taken hold. let the president slip in the opinion polls even as he accumulates more power.
To inspire party faithful, Mr. Erdogan returned again to announce one of his favorite big ideas: to dig a canal, through Istanbul, from the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara to open a new maritime route parallel to the narrow Bosphorus.
For now, the use of these natural waterways is governed by the Montreux Convention, an international treaty forged in 1936, between the two world wars, with the aim of eliminating volatile tensions on one of the points of most vital maritime strangulation in the world.
Along with his support for the canal construction project, Erdogan said he could do without the treaty. A spokesperson for the Justice and Development Party, or AKP, told a TV presenter last month that the president has the power to do so if he wants to.
The alarm was not long in following.
Under the treaty, Turkey accepted free passage for civilian and commercial ships, but strict control of warships, especially from outside powers, which maintained peace in the region. While analysts say reneging on the deal is both unlikely and dangerous for Turkey, the mere suggestion threatens to send waves of anxiety across the region and beyond.
Among the first to firmly oppose were Turkey’s own retired admirals, who last weekend listed their names in an open letter on a nationalist website warning that the Montreux Convention was an important founding document for the security and sovereignty of Turkey and should not be up for debate.
On Monday, Erdogan confirmed Turkey’s commitment to the treaty but denounced the admirals. On Wednesday, he came out roaring and combative with a speech to AKP lawmakers, blaming the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, for the entire episode.
The question, political columnist Murat Yetkin wrote on his blog, the Yetkinreport, is shifting the current agenda of the pandemic and the economy to areas the AKP loves.
The pandemic toll is now worse than ever in Turkey, with more than 50,000 new cases recorded every day. A worsening economic crisis is also looming, as the pandemic’s support from governments to business is expected to end and inflation and unemployment remain at alarming levels.
Amid the unrest, Mr Erdogans’ party slipped to less than 30% in a recent opinion poll, and his political ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, fell as low as 6%, making his re-election to the presidency in 2023 seems increasingly difficult.
Even his own supporters recognize that a deadly battle awaits them. We have entered the two-year long electoral process leading up to the 2023 election, Burhanettin Duran, director of SETA, a pro-government research organization, wrote in a column in the Daily Sabah newspaper last week.
Due to the recent statement, he said, referring to the letter from the admirals, it is now possible that the process is painful. He predicted a combined national and international campaign against the government of Mr. Erdogans.
Mr Erdogan pledged his multibillion-dollar canal plan would create a construction and real estate boom and generate income from increased shipping traffic.
Opposition parties denounced the project as a corrupt and lucrative ploy, warning that the canal would be financially unsustainable and destroy Istanbul with uncontrolled urban sprawl.
Investigative journalists exposed real estate transactions in which prospectors from the Middle East bought much of the land along the construction of the canal.
Still, Erdogan told a regional party congress in Istanbul in February that the project would go ahead, despite opposition.
They don’t like it, do they? They’re trying to prevent it, aren’t they? he said in his keynote speech. Despite them, we will build the Istanbul canal.
The admirals are far from being the only opponents of the canal. Others include the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, as well as environmentalists, environmentalists and town planners.
But the admirals sparked particular anger from Mr. Erdogan and his fellow Islamists by including in their letter a criticism of a currently serving admiral who was filmed attending prayers with a religious sect. .
The retired admirals were keen to reaffirm their adherence to the secular ideals of the founding father of the Turkish republics, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
The government machine leapt rapidly.
Ten of the signatories were arrested on Monday, and four others were ordered to report to police but were not jailed given their advanced age. Mr Erdogan accused them of plotting a coup, a toxic allegation after four years of thousands of detentions and purges since the last failed coup. Some saw this as a warning to serving officers who might have similar thoughts.
Mr Erdogan had found his rhythm Steven A. Cook, senior researcher for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City, wrote in an analysis.
The letter from the admirals did not come out of nowhere. A year earlier, 126 retired Turkish diplomats wrote an open letter warning against withdrawing from the convention. The debate reveals the deep divisions between secularists and Islamists that have torn Turkey apart since Erdogans came to power in 2002.
Caught in their own aversion to the secular republic that replaced the Ottoman Empire, Islamists are wary of the Montreux Convention, said Asli Aydintasbas, senior researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations. It was a misreading of history, she added, but Erdogan believes the convention needs to be modernized to meet Turkey’s coveted new role as a regional heavyweight.
Secularists, along with most Turkish diplomats and foreign policy experts, view the Montreux Convention as a victory for Turkey and fundamental to Turkish independence and stability in the region.
Russia would have the most to lose from an amendment to the treaty, said Serhat Guvenc, professor of international relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, although any modification or breach of the convention seems inconceivable, as it would require consensus. multiple signatories. .
Russia will be angry with him and will be provoked, he said. The United States and China would stand to gain, as neither of them are currently authorized to move large warships or aircraft carriers in the Black Sea.
Most analysts said Erdogan and his advisers knew the impossibility of changing the Montreux Convention, but the seasoned politician is using the issue to start a storm.
This is how governments are pushing for the canal, Ms. Aydintasbas said. Erdogan is adamant about building a parallel channel to the Bosphorus, and one of the government’s arguments will likely be that this new strait allows Turkey to have full sovereignty as opposed to free passage from Montreux.
This interpretation is both inaccurate and dangerous, she said. Inaccurate because as long as Montreux is there, no ship is obliged to use the new canal. Dangerous because it could aggravate the Russians and the international community.
