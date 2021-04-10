Protest erupts in Pak asking Imran Khan to apologize for rape claim





A protest erupted here against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanding a public apology for his statement accusing “vulgarity” in society of rape and sexual violence.

The protest was organized by human rights activists and civil society representatives outside the National Press Club here on Thursday, Pakistan’s News International reported.

Protesters slammed Khan for what they called “victim blame” and demanded an apology for the comment he made during a question and answer session with the public when asked to suggest a solution to the increase in child abuse cases in the country.

Protesters were holding placards and banners with their request for an apology and said such statements would encourage the rapists.

“It can be taken as an opinion when an ordinary person says such a thing, but if a prime minister makes such a comment, it becomes a policy statement. We cannot ignore such a statement which places the burden of such crimes on the way women dress up. is a dangerous statement for women like us who work in offices, fields and factories, ”said one protester.

Last week, Khan blamed “fahashi” (vulgarity) for the surge in rape and sexual violence instead of the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

Responding to calls from the public on Sunday, Khan – when asked by a caller about what the government plans to deal with the increase in cases of rape and sexual violence, especially against children – said that there were fights that governments and legislation alone cannot win and that society must join in the fight. He said it was important for companies to protect themselves against “fahashi” (vulgarity), Geo News reported.

The prime minister said that incidents of rape and sexual violence that end up in the media represent only one percent of horrific crimes of this nature that take place.

Khan said that when he went to the UK in the 1970s to play cricket, the “sex, drugs and rock n roll” culture was taking off. He said that nowadays divorce rates “have increased by nearly 70 percent due to the vulgarity in this society.” He said that the whole concept of “pardah” (or concealment, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose which is “to contain temptation”.

Her remarks sparked outrage in the country where women are submissive and deprived of basic rights such as education.

Human rights activist Tahira Abdullah said this outrage at Khan’s statement was due to his being asked about the increase in child abuse cases, but in response he began to blame the rise vulgarity and lack of “ pardah ” among women for such incidents. “If these are the reasons why dead women, animals and children are raped in our society,” she asked.

She asked the Prime Minister to take back his words and to apologize.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, MP Shaista Pervaiz Malik, said Prime Minister Khan needs to take a reality check and speak only after looking at the big picture of our societal fabric. .

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years.

However, only 77 of the defendants were convicted, representing 0.3% of the total figure, Geo News reported.

These statistics were obtained from the Police, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the Women’s Foundation and the provincial welfare agencies.

Additionally, in February, in a callous move, the forensic department of Khyber Medical College proposed a plan to charge Pakistani rape victims with Rs 25,000 for a medical examination and Rs 5,000 for an autopsy. for the people of Peshawar.

