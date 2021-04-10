Prince Philip’s funeral takes place April 17 at Windsor Castle; Prince Harry will be present, Meghan advised not to

LONDON – Prince Philip’s royal funeral will take place on April 17 at Windsor Castle – a lightened service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be completely closed to the public.

Philip, also known as The Duke of Edinburgh, was involved in planning his funeral and the focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The 99-year-old Duke, who died on Friday, also helped design the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.

“Although ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will continue to celebrate and recognize the life of the Duke and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” a spokesperson said on Saturday. of the palace by speaking on condition of anonymity with the politician.

Prince Harry, Philip’s grandson who stepped down from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Palace officials said the ceremony will be conducted strictly in accordance with the UK government’s COVID-19 guidelines, which limit the number of people attending the funeral to 30. They declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks.

The palace called on the public not to congregate in Windsor and those who wanted to pay tribute to Philips to stay at home instead.

“While there is sadness that the public cannot physically participate in events commemorating the life of the Duke, the Royal Family ask anyone who wishes to express their condolences to do so in the safest way possible and not visiting Windsor or any of the other royal palaces to pay homage to them, “the palace spokesperson said.” The wish of the family is really that people continue to follow the guidelines to protect themselves and the safety of others.

The announcement comes after military teams across the UK and on ships at sea fired 41-shot salutes on Saturday to mark Philip’s death, in honor of the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II whom they considered to be one of their own.

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – the capitals of the four nations that make up the UK – as well as other towns in the UK and the Mediterranean outpost of Gibraltar fired the one-minute bursts. interval from noon. Ships including HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their own greetings.

“The Duke of Edinburgh served with us in World War II, and he remained dedicated to the Royal Navy and the armed forces as a whole,” said General Nick Carter, Chief of the Defense Staff , in a press release. “A life well lived. His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unwavering sense of duty.”

Members of the Commonwealth, a group of 54 countries led by the monarch, were also asked to honor Philip. The Australian Defense Forces began their salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament’s Canberra, and New Zealand was planning to offer its own tribute on Sunday.

Philip joined the Royal Navy as an officer cadet in 1939 and had a promising military career. In 1941, he was honored for his service at the Battle of Cape Matapan off the coast of Greece, when his searchlight control aboard HMS Valiant enabled the battleship to spot enemy ships in the dark. Philip reached the rank of commanding officer before retiring from active service.

Two years after the war ended, Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey when she was 21 and he was 26. Philip’s naval career came to an abrupt end when King George VI died in 1952 and his wife became queen.

At the Queen’s coronation in 1953, Philip vowed to be his wife’s “man of life and body” and settled into a life supporting the monarch. The couple had four children – Charles, the heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Before retiring from official duty in 2017, the prince made over 22,000 solo public engagements and supported more than 780 organizations, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Youth Award.

Members of the public continued to honor Philip’s life of service on Saturday, leaving flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle despite calls from authorities and the royal family to refrain from assembling.

“I think everyone would like to pay tribute,” Maureen Field, 67, said outside Windsor Castle. “Because of the virus, a lot of people have to stay away. He didn’t want a big funeral. He wanted to spend a very private time with his family to say goodbye. So we all have to respect that.”

Mike Williams, 50, traveled from his home in Surrey, southwest London, to Buckingham Palace to honor the prince.

“It’s a huge loss for the country and for the world, I think, so we wanted to come and pay tribute,” said Williams. “I don’t know what it does, but it was just the right thing to do.”

Associate Press Editor James Brooks and Tom Rayner contributed.