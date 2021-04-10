On Trump Turf, Gaetz vows to fight sex trafficking allegations





MIAMI (AP) The mere smell of scandal once unraveled political careers at lightning speed. No more.

Involved in a federal investigation into sex trafficking, Rep. Matt Gaetzof Florida has denied the allegations, dismissed suggestions he was resigning and sent fundraising appeals presenting him as the victim of a smear campaign. In a high-profile appearance on Friday night at former President Donald Trumps Doral’s Golf Club in Miami, he swore I haven’t started fighting yet.

I’m made for battle and I’m not going anywhere, Gaetz said. The defamations against me range from distortions of my personal life to savage conspiracy theories and I mean.

The third-term congressman joins a growing list of politicians from both parties almost exclusively men who challenge the traditional response to controversy. Rather than humbly taking a step back from public life, they are rushing forward, insisting they haven’t done anything wrong and betting voters will forget about the alleged wrongdoing once the news cycle changes. finally.

This is clearly a new strategy people are using to respond to crises, said Brent Colburn, Democratic strategist and veteran of President Barack Obama’s administration. This is a new chapter in the playbook.

Gaetz’s political future remains in question and could disintegrate altogether, depending on how the federal problem unfolds. But having spent the last few years as one of Trump’s fiercest public defenders, Gaetz’s game plan strongly reflects the approach of the former presidents.

After a video emerged in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign in which he bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, Trump apologized if anyone was offended and dismissed the episode. like a conversation in the locker room. He refused calls from some members of his own party to quit the presidential ticket and won the election weeks later.

As President, Trump would respond to one burgeoning scandal after another by constantly pushing forward, making it harder for the public to dwell on an issue for too long for too long, even if it meant eliciting a new controversy on another subject.

Gaetz mimics the approach of past presidents and appeals to his most loyal supporters. The sponsor of the Friday night event also hosted the Jan.6 rally for Trump in Washington, which ended with a mob storming the U.S. Capitol in a deadly insurgency.

Gaetz repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen from Trump and suggested to the jubilant crowd that he was a man wanted by the Deep State.

When you see the anonymous sources and the insiders who predict my demise, know this: they are not really coming for me. They’re coming to get you, he said. I am right on the way.

Republican strategist Rick Wilson said Trump sees in Matt Gaetz what he wanted in everyone, adding that in many ways the congressman is the son he never had.

But Gaetz is not the only one refusing to bow to a political storm.

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has steadfastly refused to step down despite several allegations of sexual misconduct that prompted some of his own party’s most powerful members to step down.

Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam was reluctant to resign in 2019 when a photo emerged from a 1984 medical school yearbook showing a black-faced man and another in a Ku Klux robe Klan. Northam apologized, admitting that he was the one wearing the dress. But a few days later, he denied that it was him.

The political fallout eventually subsided and staying put helped Northam earn praise for his handling of Virginias’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politicians seem more likely to employ this tactic. California Rep Katie Hill signed in 2019 after admitting an inappropriate relationship with two staff members.

Men from both sides will. They’re doubling down, they’re denying and they’re hoping it gets past them somehow, Democratic strategist Nicole Brener-Schmitz said. Women are damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

Meredith Conroy, professor of political science at California State University in San Bernardino and author of several books including Masculinity, Media and the American Presidency, said women tended to be more affected than their male counterparts by the scandal.

Women in general, but also in politics, are seen as more honest, moral and trustworthy, Conroy said. So when women don’t fit that image, it definitely becomes a point of criticism.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also participates in the Friday Night Doral program, pursued a push at any cost strategy. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments and forced to apologize in the House for her past support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories and for spreading racist tropes.

But she refused to quit and saw her fundraising spike and star shine only in some conservative circles.

Gaetz, meanwhile, remains largely popular in his strongly pro-Trump neighborhood, Panhandle.

I love Matt Gaetz. Her family is made up of great people. Hes a wonderful person. I respect him, said Gayle Wilson, who left Tennessee three years ago to live with her daughter in a neighborhood not far from a house owned by Congressional parents in Niceville, Florida. All this false and negative stuff about him is an outright lie.

But Steve Jacobson, a registered Republican who lives in the nearby town of Crestview, had a very different opinion, saying Gaetz does a big scene but doesn’t do much. Everything revolves around him to win the press for himself and not help the people here.

If he shows sex photos on his phone as a congressman, a kid does it in high school, and they get kicked out and a guy does it on the congressional floor, and that’s okay? Jacobson said.

The Friday crowd was much more receptive.

I am truly grateful for someone like him in Congress, said Jeanne Pankow, who traveled from Nashville for the event in Doral. They blackmail him. It smacks of insincerity. It reeks of a lack of truth and a lack of honor, she said of other officials and politicians.

While moving forward helps elected leaders overcome immediate crises, it does not always leave them a significant political place. Trump, of course, lost last year’s election to Biden and Cuomo is finding himself increasingly politically isolated. Northam has a limited term and will not face re-election.

Senior Republicans have been remarkably convinced to stand up for their colleagues. The style that catches the attention of Floridians has often annoyed both sides, further suggesting that while his congressional seat is probably secure, he is unlikely to accomplish much, even within his own party, in outside the shadow of Trump.

President Bill Clinton used a different strategy to survive impeachment during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, opting for contrition and seeing much of the political blame for the procedure ultimately fall on the GOP-controlled House, allowing him to complete his mandate in a stronger position. Newt Gingrich resigned as Speaker of the House amid the 1999 scandal, but recovered enough to run for president in 2012, winning the South Carolina Republican primary.

If your goal is just to maintain your position, that could be an effective strategy, Colburn said. If your goal is to make an impact, this probably isn’t the way to go.

Associated Press editors Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee, Florida, and Michael Balsamo and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

