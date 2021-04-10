Fastest country in India to deliver 100 million doses of COVID vaccine in 85 days: The Tribune India

Tribune press service

New Delhi, April 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised India’s historic achievement of delivering 100 million doses of COVID vaccine in 85 days, becoming the fastest in the world to do so.

“Strengthen efforts to ensure a healthy and COVID-19 free India,” the PM tweeted with the chart now showing India administered 100 million doses in 85 days, while the United States and China did the same coverage in 89 and 102 days respectively.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38.93,288 doses administered per day, the Ministry of Health said earlier today.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,12,84,282 according to the interim report at 7:30 p.m., he said.

The extension of vaccination coverage to people over 45 as well as the recent arrangements allowing them to be vaccinated in their workplace – governmental and private – form a series of proactive, collaborative and coordinated measures taken by the Center and state governments to keep people with infectious coronavirus disease safe, the ministry said.

“This, combined with effective clinical management, has so far resulted in India having the lowest death rate in the world (1.28%),” he said.

Of India being the fastest country to deliver 100 million doses, the ministry said: “This achievement is also a testament to the ‘whole of society’ approach where individuals have made the turned a deaf ear to rumors and propaganda of vested interests, avoided their hesitation about vaccines and strengthened the administration’s hand in the fight against COVID-19. The immunization exercise as a tool to protect the country’s most vulnerable population groups from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, he said.

“A wider comparison with other countries on their achievements on the 85th day reaffirms the fact that India has the highest vaccination rate per day,” the ministry said.

The United States administered 92.09 million doses in 85 days, and China’s immunization coverage was 61.42 million in 85 days. The UK administered 21.32 million doses in 85 days, he said.

Eight states – Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar radesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala – account for 60.62% of the total doses administered so far in the country, according to the ministry.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with health workers (HCWs) who have been vaccinated and the vaccination of frontline workers (field workers) started from February 2. and for persons aged 45 and over with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 from April 1.

The figure of 10.12 crore achieved over 15,17,260 sessions includes 90,03,060 TS who took the first dose and 55,06,717 TS who took the second dose, 99,39,321 field workers who received the first dose and 47 , 28,966 health workers took the second dose, the ministry said.

In addition to them, 3,01,14,957 and 6,37,768 beneficiaries in the category of over 45-59 years received the first and second dose respectively, while 3,95,64,741 and 17,88,752 people over the age of 60 years old took the first and second dose respectively.

“A total of 29,65,886 doses of vaccine were administered until 8 p.m. Saturday, the 85th day of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Of these, 26,31,119 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3.34,767 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine according to the interim report, ”the ministry said, adding that the final reports would be completed for the day. late at night.