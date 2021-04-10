Politics
Turkish and Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul
Cooperation in the defense industry, free trade agreements and tourism are expected to be high on the meeting’s agenda.
The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents met in Istanbul amid tensions between Kiev and Moscow over a long-standing conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.
The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskiy is closed to the press and started on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. local time (1245GMT) at the Huber Mansion.
Zelenskiy is in Istanbul to attend the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Cooperation in the defense industry, the free trade agreement (FTA) and tourism are expected to be high on the meeting’s agenda.
Erdogan’s office said all aspects of Turkey-Ukraine relations and measures to deepen cooperation will be discussed.
“Regional and international issues will also be on the agenda of the talks, based on the understanding that peace and stability will be preserved,” he said in a statement.
The two leaders are also expected to hold a joint press conference.
In February 2020, Erdogan traveled to Kiev for the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
Zelenskiy paid an official visit to Turkey in October, where he met Erdogan and signed defense cooperation agreements.
Kiev-Russia tensions
Kiev has sounded the alarm over an accumulation of Russian forces near the Ukraine-Russia border and a rise in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass.
Russian military movements have fueled fears that Moscow is preparing to send forces to Ukraine.
The Kremlin denies its troops pose a threat, but says they will stay as long as it sees fit.
The United States says Russia has amassed more troops on Ukraine’s eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported the Donbass separatists.
Turkey announced Friday that Washington will send two warships to the Black Sea next week.
READ MORE: US to send warships to Black Sea as tensions rise in Ukraine’s Donbass
Ukraine and Russia have swapped responsibility for the increased violence in the conflict, which Kiev says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
‘Dangerous provocative actions’
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an appeal with Erdogan on Friday, accused Ukraine of “dangerous provocative actions” in the Donbass, the Kremlin said.
Kiev said on Saturday that Ukraine could be provoked by Russia’s worsening situation in the Donbass.
“We want the problems between the two countries to be resolved peacefully, through dialogue,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday. “We are trying to maintain a balance with Russia and the other Black Sea coastal countries without causing a crisis,” he added.
Defense cooperation
Ukraine purchased six Bayraktar TB2-type unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs) and three ground control stations from Turkey in 2019.
On December 14, 2020, a technology and production sharing agreement for Turkish Ada-class corvettes and UCAVs, which Ukraine will purchase, was signed between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries.
It came after Vadim Nozdriya, managing director of Ukrspetseskport – one of the country’s leading state arms conglomerates, announced on October 6, 2020 that Ukraine was interested in purchasing 48 UCAVs as a co-production. Bayraktar TB2.
Free trade agreement and $ 10 billion trade target
Bilateral trade volume reached $ 4.7 billion last year and in the first quarter of 2021 it increased by 18% and was achieved at around $ 1.5 billion.
Erdogan and Zelenskiy recently agreed to finalize the negotiation of a free trade agreement to bring the volume of trade between the countries to $ 10 billion.
Tourism cooperation
Last year, despite the pandemic, around one million Ukrainians visited Turkey, while nearly 150,000 Turkish tourists visited Ukraine.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies
