Bloomberg New Economy: China does not play at the Olympic Games
The Water Cube – the aquatic center for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics – is now the “Ice Cube”, ready to host curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics.next february.
Meanwhile, the Bird’s Nest Stadium used for the 2008 Opening and Closing Ceremonies (as well as athletics and football) is a winter theme park with ski slopes and ice sculptures from penguins and polar bears.
But as Beijing redeveloped several of its iconic Olympic venues, becoming the first city in the world to host the Winter and Summer Games, the path tounderstanding the differences between the staging of these two highly political events – taking place in two very different worlds – is their Olympic motto.
“One World, One Dream” was the 2008 slogan, intended to signal harmony and shared prosperity. The new slogan for the 2022 Winter Games? “Rendezvous on pure ice and snow.”
The message this time is gentleness.
This week in the new economy
In 2008, China feared that its coming out as a global economic superpower could raise alarm bells, especially in the West. So he wanted to send a message indicating that histhe rise would be peaceful.
To bolster the noble motto, national leaders gave Beijing a multibillion-dollar facelift to make the capital more welcoming to visitors. It involved the demolition of entire neighborhoods and the forcible displacement of thousands of residents – all intended to accentuate the glories of Beijing’s ancient civilization and distract attention from the country’s modern revolutionary era.
The centerpiece of thisUnprecedented makeover: A new monumental North-South link that has moved the central axis of the capital to cross the Forbidden City, home of the former emperors, rather than East-West along the lines favored by Mao and his successors.
In addition, this redesign was almost entirely done by Western architects, reflecting Western tastes and sensibilities. These designers used nature – real and symbolic – to create heartwarming spaces. Instant forest arose around Olympic venues, softening surrounding buildings and other massive infrastructure.
British engineering firm Arup wrapped the main stadium in a steel trellis to resemble a cozy bird’s nest, and a lavish opening ceremony told the story of the country which ignored the violent upheaval beneath Mao.
As the New York Times written in a dispatch about the ceremony, the whole event was supposed to say, “Do not worry. We don’t want no harm. “
In fact, the Beijing Summer and Winter Games close a period in history when China’s approach to the world has shifted from deference to mistrust.
This time around, the country has all but abandoned the attempt to coat its rise. Mao has returned to the era of President Xi Jinping. The revolutionary past is celebrated. The regime is proudly authoritarian and its leaders ignore Western censorship as they crush civil liberties in Hong Kong and fill internment camps withover a million mostly Muslim Uyghurs.
Will the West try to boycott the 2022 Games for what the US government is calling?genocide ”in Xinjiang? This week, the Biden administration dropped hints of a boycott, then quickly brought them back. There were similar rumbles before the 2008 games (linked to China’s support for the Sudanese government during the Darfur killings). But in the end, the world showed up, including then-US President George W. Bush, for the opening show.
Attempts to boycott the 2022 Games are likely to fail. Indeed, not all human rights groups believe that staying on the sidelines is the smartest approach.
“There are a lot of tools besides a boycott,” said Minky Worden of Human Rights Watch. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof. “The world’s attention is on Beijing, and the highest pressure point on Xi Jinping’s China could be the Winter Olympics. “
US Senator Mitt Romney proposes an “economic and diplomatic boycott” of the winter games, in which athletes participate but US companies stay on the sidelines.
Any companythat the Winter Olympics can be expected to be shut out of the Chinese market, however; a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to any boycott.
China is inno mood to compromise. Politics in Beijing have changed – and so has the city’s architecture. Xi has made it clear that he cannot stand Western-inspired buildings of the type that were built around 2008, calling them “qiqi guaiguai” – bizarre. No more “One world, one dream”.
__________________________________________________________
