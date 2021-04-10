BBC inundated with complaints about Prince Philip’s wall-to-wall coverage





Originally Posted: APR 10 21 11:43 ET By Eoin McSweeney, CNN (CNN) – Global interest in the British royal family has skyrocketed recently, mainly due to Harry and Meghan bombshell interview starring Oprah Winfrey last month and the hit TV series “The crown“But after Prince Philip’s death on Friday, media saturation appears to have reached a tipping point, at least in Britain. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has opened a dedicated comments form on its website after being inundated with complaints about its wall-to-wall coverage. The lifelong companion Queen elizabeth ii and the oldest husband in British history, died at the age of 99 on Friday. The BBC responded by cutting its regular TV and radio programming and instead airing special reports and tribute programs. Popular TV shows like the top-rated EastEnders soap opera and the MasterChef Cooking Contest Finals have been postponed. The coverage was broadcast simultaneously on various networks. National radio stations also changed their tone after the palace announced the death, abruptly switch to dark playlists and the removal of certain musical programs. Some viewers also appeared to disconnect. BBC One’s average Friday audience between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. fell to 2.41 million from the previous week’s 2.56 million, down nearly 6%, according to data released by Deadline, an entertainment website. BBC Two’s audience fell 65% from 980,000 to 340,000, according to Deadline’s analysis of preliminary data from BARB, the company that collects ratings on behalf of UK broadcasters. Viewers also criticized the broadcaster online when it pulled all BBC Four programming, including coverage of a women’s football match in England. CNN has contacted the BBC for comment. Likewise, the BBC’s main rival ITV aired a film about Prince Philip at 5 p.m. local time before a two-hour special at 7 p.m. and a documentary at 9 p.m. Deadline. Chanel 4, another UK free service, had less coverage of death and its 9 p.m. show ‘Gogglebox’ was watched by 4.2 million viewers, the highest rated individual show of the day, according to Deadline’s analysis. The BBC, which is funded by a compulsory license fee on all viewers, has been the hub of media in the UK for the better part of a century, but it is in the face of a brutal fight for survival. As a government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wonders about its future funding, the company faces a growing challenge from huge global digital rivals such as Google-owned Netflix, Amazon and YouTube, which is eating away at its audience. The Defund group the BBC, which campaigns for the decriminalization of non-payment of a TV license that finances the broadcaster said friday the decision to put in place a complaint form was “shameful” and that the BBC is “anti-British”. CNN wire

