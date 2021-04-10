Preplanned: Mamata calls for Amit Shah’s resignation after Cooch Behar’s death





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called for the resignation of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah for the deaths of four people in two separate shootings in the Sitalkuchi constituency of the district of Cooch Behar in the fourth round of voting in the state. Police said the four were killed as central forces allegedly fired after being attacked by local residents, who tried to snatch their guns from them, prompting the Indian Election Commission to stop voting at the office. number 126 in Sitalkuchi. Mamata also questioned the Central Forces’ version of shooting voters in self-defense in Sitalkuchi and said his government would launch an investigation into the incident. Banerjee said there was no video footage or other evidence to support central forces’ claims. Also Watch: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee on Cooch Behar Violence She called for Amit Shahs’ resignation as she addressed campaign rallies in North 24 Parganas and Siliguri. I believe this incident is pre-planned. Home Secretary Amit Shah is fully responsible for today’s incident and he himself is the conspirator. I do not blame the central forces because they are working under the orders of the Home Secretary, West Bengal chief minister told Siliguri Shah should resign due to responsibility for the incident which is despicable, in cold blood and unprecedented, ”said the Congressional leader of Trinamool. Click on here for full coverage of Assembly elections Banerjee, speaking at a public meeting in Baduria in North 24 Parganas, said she would leave for Cooch Behar after attending rallies and go to where CISF staff opened fire during the ballot of the fourth phase. She said the TMC will hold statewide protest rallies on Sunday and called on activists to wear black badges and demonstrate peacefully from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. “However, I would ask everyone to stay calm and vote peacefully. Avenge the dead by beating them,” Banerjee said. Read also | Shooting in Cooch Behar ‘effort to intimidate voters’, says TMC leader The deaths in Cooch Behar sparked a war of words between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata party. While the BJP alleged that workers in Trinamool were behind the attacks, the TMC refuted the allegations saying it was an internal fight between old and new opposition members. A BJP delegation met with polling station officials about the deaths in Sitalkuchi and the Trinamool Congress wrote to the state chief electoral officer, alleging “the blood murder of four people and the brutal injuries of three innocent people by central forces “. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Mamata over these deaths and said what happened in Cooch Behar was very unfortunate. Have I got [West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee] and his henchmen got nervous when they saw the popular support for the BJP. Seeing his regime coming to an end, Didi has stooped to that level, he said at a rally in Siliguri. Read also | West Bengal votes in fourth phase of Assembly polls: everything you need to know PM Modi said the whims of TMC, his minions and Didi would not work in Bengal. I urge the EC to take tough action against the culprits in the Cooch Behar case. This violence, inciting people against central forces and creating obstacles in the voting process could not save you Didi, he added. The fourth phase of the ballot took place in 44 assembly constituencies spread across five districts in West Bengal and the fifth phase will take place on April 17. Votes will be counted on May 2. (With contributions from the agency)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos