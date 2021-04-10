Bipartisan support for US to prioritize human rights in China: Pew Research





A significant population of the United States, regardless of their political inclinations, believes that the United States should hold China accountable for its human rights violations even if it leads to a deterioration of economic relations between the two countries, a Pew Research Center survey conducted in February found. Americans, Republicans and Democrats share the view that the United States should promote human rights in China. Out of 10 people questioned, 7 believe that human rights should take precedence over strengthening the country’s economic relations with China. Only 26 percent of respondents believe the United States should focus on improving its trade relationship with China, even as Beijing continues to commit human rights violations. The results were released at a time when current US President Joe President is consolidating a strategy to deal with the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Communist regime in China. During his first call with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Biden expressed “fundamental concernsOn China’s insidious crackdown in Hong Kong and the brutal crackdown on its Uyghur population in troubled Xinjiang province. Unlike other issues, where bipartisan support is hard to come by, there is little difference in the views of Republicans and Democrats regarding China’s human rights abuses. About 72 percent of pro-Republican Republicans and Independents want the US government to focus on human rights in its dealings with China. This is perhaps one of the few issues where the thoughts of Democrats and Republicans have converged. About 75 percent of each group thinks the United States should promote human rights. In addition, 84 percent of those polled think China’s human rights policies are a problem in the United States, with 50 percent of them who think it is a problem. “very serious”. Those who call the issue a “very serious” problem are up 7 percentage points since last March and have risen among both Republicans and Democrats. The survey claims that Republicans and Democrats are equally likely to characterize the gross human rights violations in China as a very serious concern for the United States. About 76% of Americans polled by the Pew Research Center believe that the tensions between mainland China and Hong Kong are a problem for the United States, and 31% think it is a “very serious” problem. 38% of conservative Republicans are particularly inclined to characterize the issue as a “very serious” problem compared to moderate and liberal Republicans, conservative and moderate Democrats, and liberal Democrats (29% say the same, respectively). When asked an open-ended question of respondents about the first things that come to mind when they think of China, one in five responded to human rights, including 3% who specifically mentioned the China region. Xinjiang and the atrocities committed against its Uyghur people. . Here, too, Democrats and Republicans were equally likely to mention human rights in their responses. Partisan differences become pronounced when asked about the overall importance of promoting human rights as a US foreign policy priority But there is little political consensus on the importance of promoting and defending human rights in countries other than China. One-third of Americans believe the United States should make human rights one of the primary goals of U.S. foreign policy, and the question ranked 15th on a list of 20 questions tested significantly below 48% who believe that restricting China’s power and influence should be top foreign policy. goal. Partisan differences become more marked when asked about the overall importance of promoting human rights as a top political priority in relation to China in particular. Democrats and those who lean toward Democrats are likely to rank the promotion and defense of human rights in other countries as a top US foreign policy priority (42%) over Republicans and to independents of republican tendency (23%).

