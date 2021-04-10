Turkey Erdogan expresses his support for Ukraine in crisis | News | DW





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey was ready to support Ukraine as tensions escalated with Russia over its military build-up on the border. Speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Istanbul, Erdogan said the situation could be resolved through dialogue. The Turkish president also said he supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Erdogan also said that cooperation between the Turkish and Ukrainian defense industries, which includes sharing technology to produce drones and naval corvettes, was not directed against any third countries. In response, Zelenskyy said governments were united regarding threats in the region and responses to those threats. What happened in eastern Ukraine? Russia is deploying troops along the border with Ukraine, where government forces and Russian-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far. Fighting erupted there, with the two sides accusing each other of violating a truce that went into effect in July. Russia has warned Ukraine not to try to regain control of the territory controlled by the separatists. The Ukrainian government denies that it is preparing for it. Rising tensions have sounded alarm bells in both the United States and Europe, where governments fear Russia is preparing to send forces to Ukraine. Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev Troops deployed in the Donbass region During the first week of April, Russia began to strengthen its military presence on the border with Ukraine. It was a reaction to Ukraine’s “provocations” aimed at escalating the conflict between Russian separatists and Ukrainian government troops, the Kremlin said. According to observers sent by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), there was no provocation.

Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev Heavy artillery A tank fires during the checkpoints of the Russian armed forces. On both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border, troops are testing the combat readiness of their weapon systems. This thumbnail was taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev US sends two warships to the Black Sea The United States, NATO and the EU have pledged to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend its territory. Ankara said on Friday that the United States had already announced at the end of March that it would send two warships to the Black Sea in mid-April. USS Thomas Hudner (pictured) is one of two guided missile destroyers that crossed the Bosporus in March.

Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev The war has been raging for seven years The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in early 2014, when pro-Russian rebels took control of parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk districts. According to the Ukrainian government and its Western allies, the Kremlin unofficially supports the rebels by providing mercenaries and weapons. Since 2014, several ceasefires have been agreed. They have, however, been broken time and time again.

Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev Civilians bear the brunt A resident of Donetsk inspects the ruins of his house, destroyed during a conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk and the Ukrainian armed forces. Although mainly soldiers, mercenaries, rebels and militiamen are involved in the conflict, the civilian population is affected on several occasions. In early 2019, the UN recorded 3,300 civilians killed.

Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev Cease-fire and hostilities Since 2014, combat activities of varying intensity have claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people. The current ceasefire, in effect since July 2020, is relatively stable, according to the OSCE. Recently, however, hostilities have escalated again. At least seven Ukrainian government soldiers and a five-year-old boy have been killed in the past two weeks.

Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev Boost the morale of the troops During a visit to the Donbass region earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy inspected the situation on the ground and paid tribute to the soldiers for their service. On Saturday, he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. According to Ukrainian media, a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is also on the agenda.

Eastern Ukraine: the clash of the saber between Moscow and Kiev Russian citizens on Ukrainian soil According to international law, renegade areas belong to Ukraine. However, some 400,000 residents of Russian nationality inhabit the area. “To protect them,” Moscow announced on Friday, the Kremlin would take action. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014”. Author: Jan D. Walter, Kevin Mertens

What is Russia’s position on the crisis? According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Erdogan, with whom he maintains close personal relations, on Friday that Ukraine had “recently resumed dangerous provocations on the contact line”. Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran said on Saturday that Russia could resume armed aggression against Ukraine based on allegations that the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine were being violated. But he said such aggression could only happen “if an appropriate political decision is taken at the highest level of the Kremlin”. Where is Turkey in the Russia-Ukraine conflict? Turkey is a member of NATO, but Erdogan and Putin have struck a number of energy and trade deals as they try to improve bilateral relations. Erdogan’s government also sold drones to Ukraine in 2019. Turkey also has an interest in the welfare of the Crimean Tatars, who have ethnic ties to the Turks. Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has also strengthened its military presence there in recent days. The Russian government claimed that there had been “provocative actions” on the part of Ukraine. daily / dj (AP, Reuters)







