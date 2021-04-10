Politics
Turkey Erdogan expresses his support for Ukraine in crisis | News | DW
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey was ready to support Ukraine as tensions escalated with Russia over its military build-up on the border.
Speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Istanbul, Erdogan said the situation could be resolved through dialogue. The Turkish president also said he supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
Erdogan also said that cooperation between the Turkish and Ukrainian defense industries, which includes sharing technology to produce drones and naval corvettes, was not directed against any third countries.
In response, Zelenskyy said governments were united regarding threats in the region and responses to those threats.
What happened in eastern Ukraine?
Russia is deploying troops along the border with Ukraine, where government forces and Russian-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far.
Fighting erupted there, with the two sides accusing each other of violating a truce that went into effect in July.
Russia has warned Ukraine not to try to regain control of the territory controlled by the separatists. The Ukrainian government denies that it is preparing for it.
Rising tensions have sounded alarm bells in both the United States and Europe, where governments fear Russia is preparing to send forces to Ukraine.
What is Russia’s position on the crisis?
According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Erdogan, with whom he maintains close personal relations, on Friday that Ukraine had “recently resumed dangerous provocations on the contact line”.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran said on Saturday that Russia could resume armed aggression against Ukraine based on allegations that the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine were being violated. But he said such aggression could only happen “if an appropriate political decision is taken at the highest level of the Kremlin”.
Where is Turkey in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Turkey is a member of NATO, but Erdogan and Putin have struck a number of energy and trade deals as they try to improve bilateral relations.
Erdogan’s government also sold drones to Ukraine in 2019.
Turkey also has an interest in the welfare of the Crimean Tatars, who have ethnic ties to the Turks. Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has also strengthened its military presence there in recent days.
The Russian government claimed that there had been “provocative actions” on the part of Ukraine.
daily / dj (AP, Reuters)
