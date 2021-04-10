‘Mahayagya’ from ‘ashol poribortan’ started in Bengal, PM Modi said at Krishnanagar rally





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Krishnanagar, said the “mahayagya” of “ashol poribortan” had started in Bengal after a decades-long wait. Mamata Banerjee is so desperate that she defames voters in Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said at the rally. He added that the reason for Didi’s anger was not just BJP and Modi, but the people whose trust Didi had broken. “After a wait of several decades, the ‘mahayagya’ of ‘ashol poribortan’ started in Bengal. This ‘mahayagya’ will teach the soothing people a lesson, ”Modi said. “This Bengal election is not only conducted by the BJP, the people of Bengal are also fighting against this election,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Krishnanagar. Targeting seated CM Mamata Banerjee, he calls her out for resorting to old tactics of violence that clearly reflect TMC’s desperation for votes. Didi is so disappointed that she has gone to her age-old “khela”, the prime minister said. He said BJP’s “twin-engine sarkar” would break the raj union in Bengal. Modi said the people of Bengal have decided that TMC’s “Khela sesh hobe” (the game will be over). Campaigning for the seats, Prime Minister Modi engaged the public by saying that he would meet again on May 2, anticipating his victory and by promising that there will be no more abuse of power by “tolabaz” . Modi said that the central forces are voting all over India impartially, the problem is not with the forces but with your violent politics in the state. Didi’s anger is on the seventh cloud, it abuses the central forces and the Election Commission of India. She even abuses her party’s electoral agents, the prime minister said. With the defeat staring Didi in the face, it incites violence in the Bengal elections, he said. I would like to make it clear to Didi, TMC and their henchmen that their methods will not be allowed to work in Bengal. I urge the Election Commission to take strict action against the accused of the Cooch Behar incident, he added.







