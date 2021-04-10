Smells like the puppy spirit | NCPR News





Please?! I promise I will only eat the Scroll Lock key! Photo: Mitch Teich Our dog was four months old this week. She didn’t notice. She doesn’t notice much about existential problems. Importantly, what she notices is a category of things called Objects that she shouldn’t eat. And then she chews them. In some cases (dust molecules, string, leaves) it consumes them, while in other cases (hands, sofa, laptop), it does not consume them. What she does do not the notice is a category of things called Objects that we bought from him for the express purpose of chewing. This includes Mr. Fox, The Knotted Rope, and white things made of plastic and bacon. Oh sure, sometimes we can draw his attention to them for a few seconds, like when we take his pup’s teeth out of our hands and replace Mr. Fox in their place. Most importantly, she takes the optimist’s point of view. Maybe this time they’ll let me eat the sofa! It’s hard to be too mad at her, though. At her age, she basically has four legs, teeth, and a nose. And she Boris Johnson’s Hair. This is why protecting the puppy house turns out to be a different task than toddlers when our children were small. Thinking like a toddler was a relatively easy task – finding things that looked fun to play, then deciding whether it was worth putting them somewhere else or covering them up. (This also works for Boris Johnson who protects the house.) The problem with thinking like a puppy is that I have no idea which smells intriguing for a four month old schnoodle. My bracelet, for example. Close examination reveals that it smells horrible. Really awful. So you can conclude that small dogs like to chew on things that smell horrible. But five minutes later, she found the “Summer Breeze-scented” dryer sheet sticking out from the bottom of the laundry basket. So you can also conclude that small dogs like to chew on things that smell like marketing gimmicks. Above all, we concluded that she just likes to chew everything. The multitude of dog books on our shelf assure us that this is a phase, and one day she will refine that behavior and just chew most things. They also suggest we try a product called bitter apple spray to deter her from chewing things, but none of them explain what to do when your dog really likes bitter apple spray. Fortunately, the weather is nicer and we can hang out with her for much longer periods of time. There are millions of chew sticks and countless new scents for a puppy. And we’ll go over there, as soon as she drops my bracelet.

