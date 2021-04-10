Politics
Explained: Why Odisha Itihaas, written by a former CM, is important; why PM Modi released his Hindi version
Updated: April 10, 2021 9:39:53 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the Hindi translation of the book, Odisha Itihaas, written by former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab. Publishing the book, which is already available in Oriya and English, the Prime Minister said: It is important that Odisha’s diverse and comprehensive story reaches the people of the country.
Who was Harekrushna Mahtab?
Dr Mahatab was born in 1899 to a poor family in the village of Agarpada in Balasore. He was inspired by the ideals of Bagha Jatin and was influenced by Ramakrishna Mission. At a very young age, Mahatab joined the struggle for freedom and even accompanied Mahatma Gandhi to various districts during his visit to the state in 1921. He eventually left his family to devote his life to the uplifting of the state. organization of the Congress.
He became the state’s chief prime minister from 1946 to 1950 and was re-elected in 1956. He also received the moniker Utkal Keshari.
He is also credited with the establishment of Bhubaneswar as the state capital, as well as the construction of the Secretariat building, Raj Bhawan and Assembly buildings.
Considered a historian, during his stay in prison, Mahatab translated many history books. He translated Valmikis Ramayan from Sanskrit into Oriya and also wrote the Oriya version of the Gita. In 1946, during his stay in the Patna camp prison, he published poems collected from political prisoners called Bedira Jan Jan.
The story behind the book, Odisha Itihaas
The idea behind the publication of a book on the history of Odisha took shape when Mahatab was imprisoned in Ahmadnagar for participating in the Quit India movement. Dr Hemanta Kumar Mohapatra, in an article on Dr Mahatab published in the 2015 edition of Odisha journal magazine by the government of Odisha, writes on the term Mahatabs in Ahmadnagar: Nehru showed Mahatab some lines from the book of Edward Thomsons The Beginning of Indian Princes. In this book, Thomson portrays the Jagannath Temple as a notorious sanctuary, the crass temple where an incomprehensible people revere ugliness as the personification of the divine attribute and Brahmanism seems to display its differences from all other religions in the modern world.
Mahtab was sorry because he had little historical knowledge to counter such an inappropriate view from a foreign historian. Even he couldn’t name a standard book on Odisha’s story as a reference to refute such a humiliating version of Thomson’s book.
It was then that Mahatab decided to explore the history of Odisha, especially to learn about the ancient history of Lord Jagannath. He studied many historical writings, including that of Toynbee, Gibbon, and other historians, and published the Oriya version of his History of Odisha in 1948.
Going further, he also led a special session of the Indian Commission on Historical Archives in Odisha to address important historical issues of the state and initiate a dialogue between historians and figures from across the state.
Why is the publication of books considered important?
The decision to publish a Hindi translation of Odisha’s story, written by a prominent congressional leader, is seen as an important initiative by the BJP which has tried to increase its presence in the state after making some inroads in the last election, say political analysts.
Launch of the Hindi version of Odisha Itihaas. https://t.co/3nWAqOYMby
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021
After 2019, the BJP became the main opposition in the state assembly replacing Congress. Also in the 2017 Gram Panchayat elections, the party had become the second largest party in the state. Since then, the party has been preparing to gain more ground in the state and hopefully rule the state in the future. Odisha has been led by the BJD, once a BJP ally, for more than two decades.
Previously, Congress was a key political party in the state. A number of political analysts and party insiders also believe that one way for the BJP to score a victory in the next election could be to bring in the heavyweights of Congress to increase their share of the vote.
