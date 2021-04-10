It turns out that this is the reason why Xi Jinping Law Alibaba is Rp.41 T





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s company Alibaba has been punished by the government of the bamboo curtain country. The authorities of President Xi Jinping have decided to impose a fine of 18.23 billion yuan on Alibaba, whose shares are listed on the New York Wall Street Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The fine was equivalent to IDR 41 trillion (exchange rate of IDR 2,230 / yuan) in the tech giant’s antitrust investigation.

In a statement released on Saturday (10/04/2021), China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) sanctioned Alibaba for abusing its dominant position in the market and violating anti-anti-law practices. monopoly of the country. “Alibaba violates the activity of the merchant on the platform as well as the legitimate rights and interests of consumers,” according to a translation reported by CNBC International. In addition, regulators say Alibaba must file its own checks and compliance reports with SAMR for 3 years. An investigation into the Alibaba breach was conducted in December 2020. The primary focus of the investigation is the practice that requires merchants to choose one of two platforms, instead of being able to work with both. The authorities argue that the “one-choice” policy and other policies allow Alibaba to improve its market position and gain an unfair competitive advantage. Meanwhile, Alibaba has also opened its voice on this fantastic fine. They said they would pay the fine and promised to abide by China’s corporate rules. “Alibaba takes the punishment sincerely and will ensure its compliance with determination,” Alibaba said in a statement. “To fulfill its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with great diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance system and develop its growth through innovation.” The fine is part of a wave by the Chinese government to curtail the Alibaba Group’s business expansion. Previously, Alibaba’s highly anticipated initial public offering was abruptly suspended in November, shortly after Chinese regulators released draft new rules on online microcredit. However, for some, this was due to Beijing’s frustration with Jack Ma, who had previously criticized the government regime. Ma considers the country’s financial system to be “a legacy of the industrial age”. As a result of the incident, Ma was missing from the public for three months and was suggested to have been detained by Chinese authorities. In January, those doubts faded after the eccentric billionaire resurfaced in a video as part of one of his charitable initiatives. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



