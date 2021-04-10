Iran has a new generation of juicers, but their use is banned

Screenshot of the video conference showing the centrifuges at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant (Iran), April 10, 2021. – / French press agency

On Saturday April 10, Iran announced the commissioning of new modernized centrifuges, allowing uranium to be enriched more quickly. However, the Islamic Republic has banned the use of this type of technology since 2015 and the Vienna Convention on Iranian Nuclear Energy has entered into force.

The announcements come at a time when discussions are taking place in Vienna between the Islamic Republic and other signatories to the 2015 agreement (Germany, China, France, United Kingdom and Russia) on how to re-enter the United States. in the Union. In the Austrian capital.

On Friday, a US official said on condition of anonymity that Washington had submitted proposals indirectly “Very serious” For Iran to relaunch this agreement and that the Americans were waiting for certainty “exchange” Of the Islamic Republic.

More than 200 new generation centrifuges

The measures announced by the Iranian executive power on Saturday do not go in this direction. President Hassan Rohani officially inaugurated, during a videoconference ceremony broadcast on state television, a line of 164 so-called “IR-6” centrifuges inside the Natanz nuclear complex (central Iran) . At the same time, he initiated the supply of uranium gas to two other groups: one from 30 IR-5 and the other from 30 IR-6, with the aim of testing the efficiency. The president also started tests to verify Mechanical stability It is one of the latest generation Iranian centrifuges, called “IR-9”. State TV did not broadcast images of the aforementioned falls, but engineers in white coats working in the duplexes confirmed that the centrifuge line had started.

The function of all these facilities is to enrich uranium faster and in larger quantities than the “first generation” IR-1 centrifuges, the only ones Iran is allowed to use under the Vienna Agreement. – this for production purposes. In terms of research and development, this same agreement allows the Islamic Republic at this stage to test only a very limited number of IR-5 and IR-4. Therefore, these new tests contradict the commitments made by Tehran. According to engineers from the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, the IR-6 and IR-9 centrifuges are ten and fifty times more powerful than the IR-1, respectively.

Mr. Rohani reiterated the occasion of this ceremony organized for “National Nuclear Technology Day” That his country’s nuclear program was pure “Security”.

The Vienna Agreement has not been respected

The Vienna Accord has died since the United States unilaterally left it in 2018, under President Donald Trump, bringing back an avalanche of economic and financial sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran began to move away from its commitments from May 2019, and the pace has picked up in recent months.

New US President Joe Biden had said he was ready to return to the deal, lifting sanctions after negotiations. For its part, Iran says it is ready to return to the full implementation of the text, provided that the United States first lift all the sanctions it has reimposed or imposed on Tehran since 2018. Tehran also refuses to have a direct action discussion with the United States. States at this point.

Until then, the exchanges that took place this week in Vienna between Iran and its partners regarding the relaunch of the agreement have been judged. “productive” By the European Union, which coordinates the discussions.

According to Russia, in order ‘Maintain a positive dynamic’Diplomats from countries still party to the Vienna Convention “We will see each other again next week.” In the Austrian capital. According to Tehran, this meeting will be held on Wednesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

