Prime Minister sparks housing revolution

By Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, April 10 (APP): Roti’s promise, Kapra aur Makan (Food, Shelter & Clothing) has gone unfulfilled during recent political regimes, despite being part of their election platforms. Food, shelter and clothing have been described as basic human needs by all psychologists and sociologists since the earliest times, as they are vital for self-esteem, security, belonging, actualization and human satisfaction.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware that lower income strata of society could not own housing due to various factors. One of the main obstacles was the lack of a mortgage financing mechanism in Pakistan. Shortly after taking office as Prime Minister in 2018, Imran Khan announced the construction of 5 million houses across the country to provide shelter for the homeless. He also predicted that the revival of the housing sector will lead to an economic boom in the country.

The lack of an effective foreclosure law prevented banks from financing the housing sector earlier. However, the signing of an ordinance by President Dr Arif Alvi on July 29, 2019 titled An Ordinance to Ensure the Efficient Collection of Mortgage Deeds by Financial Institutions, laid the groundwork for a new era in housing finance in the country. This ordinance became law after being approved by the National Assembly on November 7, 2019.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the apartments of LDA City Naya Pakistan on April 9, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan said mortgage financing was almost non-existent in the country due to the absence of the law on foreclosures that discouraged banks from providing loans to people for construction. Their houses.

Mortgage financing was only 2 percent in Pakistan in the past, while it was 80 percent in Europe, America and other developed countries of the world, he said, adding that his government had provided a guarantee to the banks to provide easy mortgage financing for people. may their dream of having their own home come true.

The foreclosure law provided banks with a guarantee to provide easy lending facilities to low-income groups, which laid the groundwork for a revolution in the housing sector. The foreclosure law states that legal action cannot be brought against a creditor (bank) in addition to excluding civil courts from any jurisdiction, but it also protects the borrower.

The Prime Minister founded Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA), which works with provincial governments to realize the dream of a home for the poor. The government of Punjab, under the LDA City Naya Pakistan apartments, will build 4,000 apartments in the first phase, while another 31,000 will be built later.

Provincial Minister of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health (HUD & PH), Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, said the government of Punjab has tasked all development authorities in Lahore and other major cities with the province to build houses for low income groups. He said the government funded Akhuwwat [an NGO] build houses for the poor in addition to other projects to encourage private developers.

Vice President (VC) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) SM Imran said the 4,000 apartments are being built for low-income groups and a person earning Rs 25,000 per month can own a house by paying installments easy between 10 and 20 years old. He said that each beneficiary will receive a grant of 270,000 rupees out of the actual cost of 2.7 million rupees.

The small installments will allow people to own a house instead of living in a rented house and make the owners richer every month, he said, adding that all private banks give loans in accordance with Islamic banking laws in China. the State Bank of Pakistan.

A 650 square foot apartment will have 2 rooms with an attached and detached bathroom, a kitchen, a small living room and a balcony while the master plan will ensure that an apartment building should have its own park, walkways, sewers, treatment plants and a network of stations to meet all the characteristics of a modern society, he elaborated.

SM Imran said that for the sake of transparency, the LDA has decided to open an escrow account for the project, adding that an escrow account is opened for a specific purpose and its funds cannot be used for other purposes. .

Chief Engineer LDA Abdul Razzaq Chohan said the project aimed to provide a house for the common man and it would cost significantly less, adding that payment would start after the owner took possession of the apartment. , which means that the holder will not pay anything. during the first 18 months of construction work.

The chief engineer of the LDA said that the Authority would be responsible for the provision of all facilities and maintenance of roads and apartments, even after the completion of the project.

Construction of low cost houses by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and others with the help of private banks is sure to provide housing for the poor and strengthen the construction sector. , revolutionize the housing sector and put the country on the path to economic prosperity.

