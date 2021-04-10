Here is what the KSP said about the candidate for the post of Minister of Investments Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian Parliament approved President Joko Widodo’s proposal (Jokowi) to form the ministry Investment. The question of a cabinet reshuffle also emerged after the approval of the DPR. Expert staff from the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP), Donny Gahral, ​​said President Jokowi needs a number of criteria for a figure to lead the Ministry of Investment. “Network (network) first. An investment is necessary networkDonny said on Saturday (10/04/2021). Donny said the next criterion was that this figure must be able to invest in Indonesia and have a direct impact on job creation and economic growth. “This is the most important. It is not only attractive, but also protective so that the investment can contribute positively to the national economy,” he said. Regarding the leading candidates Investment Department Donny stressed that this was entirely President Jokowi’s prerogative. What is clear, Donny said, Jokowi will pick the right person and be able to work depending on the target. “Because the president is so selective, he will definitely set a goal. And that goal is what the president is chasing and that goal is not a dream. It must be measurable. For example, the amount of investment that comes in then creates jobs, ”he said. As previously reported, the DPR RI plenary on Friday (9/4/2021) approved Presidential Letter number R-14 / Pres / 03/2021 regarding considerations for the change of ministry, which had already been discussed during the consultation meeting of the DPR for the alternate deliberative body. (Bamus) on April 8, 2021. The Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Sufmi Dasco Ahmad explained that the meeting of deputies of the DPR in Bamus, Thursday (8/4), had approved the presidential letter, namely first of all the merger of some of the tasks and functions of the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) to the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) to become the Ministry of Education, Culture and Technological Research. In addition, the meeting of deputies of the DPR of Bamus also agreed to form the Ministry of Investment to increase investments and create jobs. He said that Article 19, paragraph 1 of Law No. 39 of 2008 on State Ministries states that changes resulting from the separation or merger of ministries are carried out with the consideration of the DPR. Watch the featured video below: quality content

