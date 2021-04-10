Boris Johnson puts peace in Northern Ireland at risk

I’m often asked about the weak points and highlights of my time as Tony Blairs spokesperson and strategist.

Choosing just one from each is easier than you might imagine.

Low point landing at Heathrow, turn on my phone to find a rash of messages to call number 10 urgently, only to be told that the body of weapons inspector David Kelly was found.

As I was recounting my journal, I could feel a juggernaut coming over me.

‘A synonym for peace processes’

Highlight no competition. April 10, Good Friday 1998, THAT Good Friday, the one who gave his name to an agreement that has become known around the world as synonymous with peace processes in which previously irreconcilable enemies could be reconciled, and democracy could replace the bomb and bullet as the preferred way to win hearts and minds and get things done.

That day I told my journal that there was something magical about the way it all worked out.

I’m writing this on April 10, 2021, exactly 23 years after a diverse collection of political and community leaders were persuaded to put their names on the same document, after months of torturous and often angry debates and negotiations on a host of complex and interrelated issues and interests.

While there were many stumbles and setbacks afterwards, it nonetheless laid the groundwork for an entire generation to grow up in an overall stable peace that their parents and grandparents did not and certainly could not. take it for granted.

Seeing young boys aged 12 and 13, born a decade after that big day, involved in the recent violence that saw dozens of injured police officers and tensions between unionists and nationalists rise, is not only depressing, but frightening.

What I find most frightening of all is how quickly, if we are not very careful, a return to low-level violence can normalize, making the return to more dramatic and deadly violence a more dramatic and deadly one. next almost inevitable step.

Tony Blair, whose commitment to the process was absolute, has often said, “This process is moving forward or backward; it never stops.

It’s hard to witness the nighttime violence and blame games played by all parties without worrying, this is one of those times when things go backwards.

John Major and Tony Blair ignored the voices of cynicism and defeat. However, I am concerned that their successor in Downing Street does not regard the issue of the peaceful coexistence of the two communities of Northern Ireland as a priority as they have.

And what I also find depressing and frightening is that much of our political-media ecosystem doesn’t seem to really care.

We are starting to hear the kind of mumbles that dissuaded British politicians in previous eras from getting too involved “They will never get along, so let them continue”.

Fortunately, John Major and Tony Blair ignored these voices of cynicism and defeat.

The Conservative and Unionist Party became the English Nationalist Party.

The Saturdays Times published a story, one page ahead shortly after Prince Philip’s wall-to-wall coverage, that Boris Johnson wanted to go to Checkers for the weekend, with one of his briefers gushing that this was “his spiritual home.”

Deeper in the diary, bottom on page 28, above a holiday ad, just five paragraphs on Northern Ireland, focused on the bishops calling for an end to the violence.

‘Bad for the peace process’

No mention of Johnson. No mention of Brexit. No real context at all.

Indeed, the cynic in me who has known Johnson since he was a journalist, despising the peace process, criticizing Blairs’ grandiose ambitions, our submission to terrorists and our sale of unionists, I paraphrase what I recall as his general position. , I suspect he was rather grateful to Prince Philip for having relieved him for his role and that of Brexits in rekindling tensions, and for evading his responsibilities by doing nothing to calm them.

It is certainly ironic that it was the man who leads this Conservative and Unionist party who caused such anger among Unionists.

Johnson, remember, told them he would in no way allow Northern Ireland to be treated any differently from the rest of the UK; under no circumstances allow a border into the Irish Sea; and if someone asked an Ulsterman to fill out a form, they were given specific, small-word instructions to throw it in the trash and call number 10 to speak to the prime minister.

As many have already seen, both in his political and personal life, a promise from Johnson has proven to be worthless.

Even after accepting the said border in the agreement he made with the EU, he denied its existence.

But it does, and the economic, political and cultural consequences are being felt and unfolding in dangerous ways.

Unresolved issues

The protocol of Northern Ireland and the sense of betrayal among Johnsons lies are not the only factors fueling the unrest.

There was genuine anger among many unionists the presence of Sinn Fein leaders at IRA funeral in violation of lockdown rules, without police action.

There are also issues of genuine social deprivation and exclusion which they believe remain unresolved.

Violent and organized crime also plays a role. None of this excuses violence, but it does provide a context, which needs to be addressed.

I am truly taken aback by Johnsons’ disinterest. It was only after criticizing his deafening silence that he posted a short tweet.

And while I accept that it isn’t always wise to take action every time protesters use violence to achieve their goals, I think I can say with absolute certainty that Major and Blair would not only have said more. about what happened, but did more, including going there to express support for the police and seek to get the politicians on the ground to work together, stop exploiting the issues and start to solve them.

We can also be sure we saw it when police were attacked in Bristol during a Kill the Bill protest – that if this kind of violence happened in another part of the UK Johnson would be everywhere, headset and yellow jacket. lit, cameras in trailer, action man sorting.

The problem it faces is that some circles cannot be squared.

Major and Blair traveled to Northern Ireland together in the 2016 referendum to warn, to remind people that the shared membership of Ireland and the UK in the EU was a cornerstone of the agreement, in that it guaranteed an Ireland without borders.

Their real concerns were barely covered by the British media and were evacuated by Johnson, Michael Gove and other Brexit campaigners, whatever the cost.

Just as Britons with second homes in Spain would be allowed to stay there, just as businesses would continue to enjoy all the benefits of the single market, the question of the new border arrangements would simply not arise. Never. Never.

Liars over and over and over and over again.

What I wouldn’t give again to an adult in Downing Street, someone genuinely motivated to use power to face major challenges, not to create, exploit or ignore them, with life-threatening consequences

So now the Brextremists and their media cheerleaders have an old favorite to play, let’s put the blame on the EU.

After all, they gave us a deal that we accepted, and sold to the country and to Parliament as oven ready, win-win, all ready for mighty prosperity. How dare they?

Back in the real world, which I wouldn’t give a Downing Street adult yet, someone truly motivated to use power to face major challenges, not to create, exploit, or ignore them. , with potentially fatal consequences for life and physical integrity, and for the union and stability of the United Kingdom.