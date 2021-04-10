Updates from HT: PM Modi addresses the rally in Bengal and all the latest news





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. BJP is the only party drawing ideological energy from Bengal soil, says Prime Minister Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was drawing its ideological energy from the soil of West Bengal while addressing a rally in states linked to the Krishnanagar polls. Read more. Sonia Gandhi meets with MCs of Congress-led states and reviews Covid-19 crisis A day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting concerns about the snail-rate vaccination campaign and the country’s vaccine starvation, the acting chief of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, said the Modi government had mismanaged the Covid-19 situation. Read more. Allergic to a good suggestion !: Rahul Gandh is another jibe at the center on the Covid-19 vaccine Congress leader and former party leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the central government on Saturday and said the failure of the Centre’s policies led to a terrible second wave of Corona in the country. In a tweet on Saturday, Gandhi said migrant workers are again being forced to flee. Read more. Andhra CM’s sister announces party launch in Telangana, vows to get rid of KCR rule Announcing the launch of a new regional party in Telangana, YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday pledged to help the people of the state get rid of the feudal regime of K Chandrasekhar Rao and bring back Rajanna Rajyam (the ruler of her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy). Read more. Anand Mahindra shares an animal video with an interesting caption. Have you seen him yet? It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video, but I think maybe the world has discovered a new form of energy, so begins an article by business mogul Anand Mahindra. Shared on Twitter, the post also contains a super cute video featuring several goats wagging their tails while having their meals. Read more. CSK vs DC: Dhawan eyes big step in opening game against Dhoni & Co Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will have a big role to play when he opens the bat for the Delhi Capitals in their 2021 IPL season opener against MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings. Dhawan was in great shape last season and finished IPL 2020 as the second best player. In the process, he also became the first batsman in tournament history to hit centuries in back-to-back matches. Read more. Dolby, Hungama Music on Delivering a Premium Audio Experience to Indian Listeners Dolby recently announced its partnership with Hungama Music to bring Dolby Atmos into the music streaming service. Thanks to this collaboration, Hungama Music users with Dolby Atmos compatible devices will be able to listen to music with this technology. It is available for both free and premium users of Hungama Music. Lily After. 11th Hour Specials: Tamannaah Bhatia Upgrades Summer Fashion 51k maxi floral Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently traveled the country for promotions for his upcoming 11 hour web series. The actor recently took to her Instagram feed to share some jaw-dropping images of herself in a floral print maxi dress truly bringing “that summer feeling” to her fans. Read more. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip: ‘We will miss you very much’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Philip. The patriarch of the British royal family and husband of Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace had said. Read more.

