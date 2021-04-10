Pak uses Twitter flaw to spark violence in India





The Twitters flaw allows users to change their profile and spread fake anti-India news.

New Delhi: A loophole in the social media platform Twitter is used by state actors based in Pakistan, who are supported by key members of the current political division and that of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, to generate and amplify an anti-India disinformation campaign that has the potential to cause loss of life and property, have warned private experts and government officials.

A private India-based organization, Disinfolab, which is led by a group of open-source intelligence experts (OSINT), in its recently published report, The Anatomy of Pakistans 5th generation warfare, How Twitters Flaw is Militarized to Create a conflict in South Asia, has put in the public domain undeniable evidence that proves how the individuals based in Pakistan, who are closely linked to the current ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistani army, have engaged in a massive campaign of disinformation against India in recent months using Twitter.

The stake of state actors based in Pakistan in this disinformation campaign is such that a fake organization called the South Asian United Social Media Front (SAUMF) has emerged, with fictitious members from different South Asian countries, to give credibility to this war campaign.

This disinformation war campaign has already made its mark in India’s foreign relations, which was evident after an Omani princess had to clarify that her name and photos had been misused by a Twitter user to convey a message that the Omani royal family was angry with Islamophobia in India. This Twitter user has been traced to Pakistan and has been identified as part of this disinformation war campaign.

According to experts at Disinfolab, who spoke to The Sunday Guardian, they came across multiple pieces of evidence showing the support these actors behind this campaign were receiving from members of the PTI, including a sitting cabinet minister Imran Khan. , to spread disinformation in India using Twitter as a platform that has a reach of nearly 20 million users nationwide.

A Twitter spokesperson, in responding to questions shared by The Sunday Guardian about what steps, if any, it was taking to prevent such misuse of its platform for anti-Indian activities, said: At Twitter, we have a zero tolerance approach. manipulation of the platform, including spamming and any other attempt to undermine the integrity of our service. Using technology and human scrutiny in concert, we proactively tackle and mitigate platform manipulation attempts on a large scale by acting on millions of accounts every week for violating our policies in this area. Platform manipulation refers to the unauthorized use of Twitter to mislead others and / or disrupt their experience by engaging in massive, aggressive or deceptive activity. This prohibited activity includes, but is not limited to spam, malicious automation (malicious use of bots) and non-genuine account abuse (fake accounts). According to our latest Twitter Transparency Report for the period of January As of June 2020, we saw a 54% increase in anti-spam challenges and a 16% increase in the number of spam reports, compared to the last reporting period of July-December 2019. As usual, when we identify information operations campaigns that we can reliably attribute to state-related activity, domestic or foreign, we disclose them to our public records; the largest of its kind in the industry. We continue to be vigilant to protect the public conversation on our service.

The report prepared by the Disninfolab, which was also analyzed by the relevant Indian agencies, found that spreading disinformation has become an easy task due to the installation / loophole of Twitters which allows users to edit their profile ( name and username).

According to the report, this flaw was deployed by various Pakistani social media accounts to spread a false anti-India narrative. Easter attacks in Sri Lanka, Islamophobia in India, clash in the Galwan Valley, protests by farmers in India are some of the many incidents where Pakistan has falsely accused India of being the architect of these incidents.

Experts found that by July 2020, the Pakistani establishment had decided to create a large-scale fake news industry through SAUSMF. The SAUSMF website was hosted by Pak’s Cabinet Minister and one of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s closest advisers, Jahangir Khan Tareen, on his server. The website was deleted from the server after the Disinfolab report became public.

The main members of the disinformation war, the report reveals, include Aftab Afridi, Awas Javed Satti and Asim Khan who share direct links with the Pakistani military, the Imran Khan team and Pakistani businessman Jahangir Khan Tareen. , the man who ensured the electoral victory of Imran Khan. The report also contains several images which prove the closeness between the members of this cybercampaign and the members of the ruling party in Pakistan. Investigators also found that aside from PTI politicians and serving Pakistani military officers, including former spokesman Asif Ghafur, others who amplified the propaganda carried out by these cyber terrorist groups include the public broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

These experts, in their report, also questioned the double standard used by Twitter in the case of India and other South Asian countries regarding the use of an appropriate verification process when it is. It is about changing account and username, a practice he started. in other regions, including the United States, while India is the third largest market for Twitter users.

The main objective of this disinformation war, experts told the Sunday Guardian, is to spread anti-India fake news with the aim of creating conflict between India and its neighbors, including Nepal and Sri Lanka. if not arrested in time, can easily lead to incidents of large-scale riots and public unrest. These Pakistan-based people, officials say, have become an expert in using India’s internal and external issues such as farmer protests and the border standoff with China to sow lawlessness in India. by sharing bogus / misleading videos and messages. In some cases, such a Twitter handle has changed its name at least five times to target Indian interest by spreading fake news before it was identified.

Twitter’s operations in India have already come under scrutiny as the medium has been used by anti-Indian entities to abuse the farmers’ protest to stir up trouble in India. Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also taken a firm stand on the reluctance of Twitters to act swiftly and decisively to thwart such anti-Indian operations. His ministry announced on February 25 a set of guidelines that Twitter and other similar media platforms were to follow to stop the spread of such a disinformation campaign. The guidelines were to be implemented within three months, which ends in about six weeks from now. The new revelations from Disinfolab have added to the concerns of officials who are already under pressure to tackle the threat of fake news spreading across various social media platforms, primarily Twitter.

On April 1, a Russian court fined Twitter 8.9 million rubles for failing to take tweets encouraging minors to participate in unauthorized gatherings. The decision came nearly two weeks after Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor threatened to block Twitter within 30 days if it did not take action to remove banned content. Roskomnadzor previously accused Twitter of failing to remove content promoting child suicide, as well as information on drugs and child pornography. The agency later announced that it was slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to the platform.

