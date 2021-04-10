Abduction and Forced Conversion of Hindu Girls in Pakistan Continues | India News





New Delhi: Aarti Chawla, 22, is the latest victim of the majority Muslim community’s alleged oppression of hapless Hindu girls. She was allegedly kidnapped by a factory worker Mohammad Fawad who married her after converting her to Islam.

Aarti aka Ayesha is now in Dar ul Aman, Larkana, a town in Pakistan’s Sindh province, and has even refused to recognize her family members.

According to the All Pakistan Hindu Panchyat (APHP) Facebook page, nine Hindu girls, including Aarti, have been kidnapped in the past eight weeks. Seven Hindu girls were converted to Islam and married to Muslim men two or three times their age.

The repeated incidents of kidnapping, conversion and marriage of Hindu girls to Muslim men have caused panic among the Hindu minority community which expects the government led by Imran Khan to take tough measures to prevent the such incidents instill a sense of safety and security among them.

Following Aartis’ kidnapping, APHP launched the idea of ​​forming a committee of retired judges, prominent Hindu, including religious leaders, to exclusively investigate whether the girls from the minority community willingly embrace Islam and marry Muslims or not and act accordingly.

While expressing concern over the endless incidents of Hindu girls converting to Islam, Kheal Das Kohistani of the Muslim League of Pakistan (N), member of the National Assembly (MNA) told media that in 2019, a parliamentary committee to protect minorities against forced conversions was formed under the leadership of Senator Anwarul. Haq Kakar.

The committee was still doing the groundwork before drafting a bill to form a law to prevent forced conversions, Kohistani said.

Stating that Aarti had been found by the police and sent to Dar ul Aman, Kohistani, added that this was a temporary relief and not a solution since the minority communities lived in constant fear of a accident with young girls.

Recently, the Pakistan Hindu Council headed by Pak Hindu MP Ramesh Kumar Vankwani signed an agreement with Islamist clerics, including Pir Mohammad Ayub Jan Sarhandi and Mian Mitha, to hold a joint meeting with the kissing girl. Islam or with his parents as well. as for Muslim men with whom she ties a nuptial knot, but this agreement also did not lead to a desirable result.

