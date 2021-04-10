theHeated pool, tennis court, and gorgeous countryside views are all great selling points, but having the Premier as owner is a bit of a challenge.

Boris Johnson, his fiancee Carrie Symonds and his son Wilfred have a choice of two grace properties, thanks to their renovated four-bedroom apartment above No.11 and the official Checkers retreat.

And The Mail on Sunday can reveal that this prompted the Prime Minister to put his idyllic Oxfordshire cottage on the rental market for 4,250 fees per month.

Boris Johnson, his fiancee Carrie Symonds and his son Wilfred have a choice of two grace properties, thanks to their renovated four-bedroom apartment above No.11 and the official Checkers retreat.

Mr Johnson and his family are believed to have been unable to stay at the Grade II listed property near the market town of Thame around ten miles from his official country retreat in Buckinghamshire due to security guidelines which state that the PM on duty must use Ladies.

The four bedroom property is advertised with local estate agents Strutt & Parker. Described as a charming Grade II listed 4 bed family cottage with lovely walks and pubs nearby, it is available to rent for a minimum period of 12 months.

The dog-loving prime minister has even waived the rule many owners have adopted that ban pets, with the list indicating that potential tenants with pets will be considered.

Mr Johnson and his ex-wife Marina Wheeler bought the house for 690,000 people in 2003. It has minimalist decor of white walls and mahogany floors.

The cozy 3,100 square foot property also has an annex, which is described by realtors as a garden room. Converted from a barn, the free-standing building has a small kitchen, exposed brickwork and a fireplace. New tenants at the 1.2 million property will need to bring their own furniture as the listing says it is unfurnished.

Mr Johnson is not the first PM to rent out his property while living in Downing Street. In 2010, David and Samantha Cameron rented out their home from 2.7 million people in Notting Hill for around 6,000 per month. And Theresa May has also rented property in London, with records showing she was making 10,000 as a landlord. Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair sold his house when he moved to Downing Street, while Gordon Brown, John Major and Margaret Thatcher continued to use their properties.

In November 2019 Mr Johnson sold the Georgian townhouse he and lawyer Ms Wheeler owned in Islington, north London, after putting it on the market for 3.75million five months earlier.

The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds moved into the apartment above No.11, the official residence of the Chancellors, in July 2019. They now share the house with Wilfred, 11 months old, and their companion dog, Dilyn.