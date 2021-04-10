Chaos at Islamabad airport as hundreds rush to UK before ‘red list’ deadline – World News





Such were the chaotic scenes at Islamabad airport as passengers rushed to the UK before the 4am ‘red list’ deadline.

Travelers desperate to get home before 4 a.m. yesterday, when hotel quarantine became mandatory for new arrivals from Pakistan, shared footage of the crowded terminal.

Airport staff were forced to urge people to form orderly queues and show evidence of a negative Covid test with a potential traveler calling it “the worst experience ever.”

A British family were denied seats on their plane despite arriving at check-in three hours earlier.

Imran Khan of Aylesbury was at Lahore Airport on a British Airways flight with nine children, including three babies and a disabled woman in a wheelchair.

They were told it was closed even though they said they arrived at 11 p.m. for their flight which took off at 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Those who returned before 4 a.m. yesterday avoided forking 1750 for eleven nights of quarantine at the hotel.

More than 20 flights have been chartered back to the UK from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore in the past 24 hours, according to reports.

According to a recent BBC North West Tonight report, around 32,000 travelers flew from the UK to Pakistan in January alone.

Labor MP Yasmin Qureshi called on Boris Johnson to book charter flights for stranded citizens in Pakistan (Image: Twitter) Hundreds of people ran to catch flights home with many seats denied (Image: Twitter)

Along with thousands more in Pakistan, Labor MP for Bolton South East Yasmin Qureshi called on Boris Johnson to organize more charter flights for stranded citizens.

A letter to the Prime Minister signed by 46 MPs and co-authored by Qureshi said the country currently has a lower infection rate than the UK and asked for clarification on why the government listed it on the list.

His intervention came after reports that thousands of British Pakistanis were stranded in the country, many of whom traveled there legally under government travel guidelines.

A potential passenger called it the ‘worst experience ever’ (Image: Twitter)

The letter read: “The vast majority would have traveled to visit family, including elderly relatives, whom they have not seen for over a year.

“They would have already paid for return flights, but are now in a position where they will have to pay for new flights in order to return before the ban is put in place.”

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Pakistan International Airlines and Polish carrier Enter Air have organized additional direct flights in recent days.

According to data from the FlightRadar24 website, five flights were due to land in England directly from the Pakistani capital Islamabad yesterday.

Some of the last minute seats went to over 1,400 seats.

