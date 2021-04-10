Turkey and Egypt launch first appeal to draw closer





Turkey and Egypt held telephone talks on Saturday after years of strained relations between neighbors in the region following a push for improved relations by Ankara. Foreign ministers of the two countries have exchanged greetings for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins next week. “Our minister, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu, met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry with the aim of reciprocally celebrating the month of Ramadan,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Turkey-Egypt relations: what’s behind their new diplomatic surge? Read more Last month, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted to improve cooperation after years of tension following a 2013 coup in which the Egyptian army overthrew Muslim Brotherhood-backed president Mohamed Morsi, close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A thaw in ties between the two countries could have repercussions around the Mediterranean. They supported rival camps in the war in Libya and sealed conflicting maritime agreements with other coastal states. Cairo said Ankara’s actions “must show alignment with Egyptian principles” to normalize relations. Cairo last month hailed Turkey’s decision to demand that Egyptian opposition television stations based in Istanbul tone down criticism from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. A number of Egyptian exiles have raised concerns that the recent move to reconcile Turkey and Egypt could impact their journalism work, especially their freedom to express critical opinions. on the Egyptian government. A senior Turkish government official, who has been briefed on the matter, told MEE on condition of anonymity that the leaders of Mekameleen and Al-Sharq, two Egyptian satellite television stations based in Istanbul, had been “invited to soften their political criticism of the Egyptian government. and stop personally attacking Sisi. “ This development has left many people residing in exile in Turkey worried about future decisions to freely express their views. Osama Gaweesh, editor-in-chief of EgyptWatch, an independent advocacy and information platform, said the developments could have a significant impact on those who work for opposition TV stations, and the decision to cut back on criticism could potentially intensify. “It is difficult for my colleagues at Mekameleen to tone down criticism of Sisi and the regime because the station’s aim is to criticize and denounce the regime’s human rights violations and corruption,” he said. at Middle East Eye. “I think this is the first step which could be followed by other orders from the Turkish government which could shut down the TV channel within a few months,” he said. Sisi’s government banned all political opposition and independent media, and many fled the country during the crackdown. Some have launched channels abroad, mainly in Turkey, which has become a haven for members of the opposition and supporters of Morsi.

