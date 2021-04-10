Franklin Graham praises former President Trump for his sacrifices and service to America: United States: Christianity Daily





Evangelist Franklin Graham expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump on Friday, thanking the former president for his “sacrifice and service” in America. Graham praised former President Trump for refusing to receive a salary in the White House, unlike other politicians who enrich themselves considerably after a stint as a politician, especially as President of the United States .

“President Trump has also lost about $ 1 billion in wealth over his four years of service,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post, sharing a report. “Donald Trump became president not to make money or to get his hands in the fund, but to do his best to preserve the great things of this nation for future generations. He put America first. plan, not their own interests. I’ve never seen everyone work harder. “

Graham, who is the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian humanitarian organization, linked to a USA Today report that revealed how former President Trump’s sacrifices and service in America blew him 300 places in the Forbes billionaire rankings during his presidency.

"President Trump didn't even take a salary when he was president – he gave it all back. So many politicians …"

Posted by Franklin Graham on Friday April 9, 2021

According to the report, former President Trump’s wealth increased from $ 3.5 billion to $ 2.4 billion in his four years in the White House, from 2016 to 2020. Sacrifices and Service from the former president to America dropped him from 1001st place to Forbes. The magazine’s new billionaire list dropped to 1,299th place today.

According to Forbes, the ex-president had “refused to sell his assets when he took office” and failed to reinvest in the market by selling himself in 2017. If he had done so, he would have earned up to $ 1.6 billion more.

Nonetheless, Trump still owns major real estate assets such as 6 East 57th Street and 40 Wall Street in New York, 555 California St. in San Francisco, Trump National Doral in Miami, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and Hotel Management and Licenses.

Franklin Graham is not alone in celebrating the sacrifices and service of former President Trump in America, as many Republicans flock to Florida this weekend to attract donors for a 2024 election candidacy. According to Bloomberg, Republican presidential candidates in 2024 are converging on the Republican National Committee donor retreat in Palm Beach in the hope of securing future support.

Former President Trump, who wants to be re-elected in 2024, is also expected to speak Saturday night at the RNC’s annual donor retreat in the spring. On Thursday, he gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which hosted a fundraising meeting of the Conservative Partnership Institute, the non-profit think tank of Senator Jim DeMint that also employs the former leader. of White House cabinet, Mark Meadows.

Republican hopes for the 2024 presidential election include former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, all of whom will have a long way to go to prove themselves afterwards. the sacrifices and services of former President Trump. America has had a major impact on the country.

