Carbon dioxide levels reach historic highs as Joe Biden calls on world leaders for climate talks





Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere hit a threshold of 421 parts per million last weekend, the highest concentration in 3.6 million years according to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Key points: Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels have reached 421 parts per million

Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels have reached 421 parts per million This is the highest concentration of CO2 in 3.6 million years

This is the highest concentration of CO2 in 3.6 million years Joe Biden invited Scott Morrison to climate summit in two weeks Download the ABC News app for all the latest. “It is now halfway between the pre-industrial level of CO2 in the atmosphere [280 parts per million]and a doubling of CO2 in the atmosphere. So it’s pretty deep, ”said Professor Andy Pitman, director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Climate Extremes. “It took 80 years to do half of this work and 30 years to do the second half. And we know for sure that it has to do with greenhouse gas emissions primarily by human activity.” Loading Without emission reductions, scientists predict CO2 concentrations will double to 560 parts per million, possibly between 2060 and 2080, blocking an average warming of between 2.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius with extreme temperatures doubled or more. “The difference between hot spells on Earth and cold spells on Earth is 100 parts per million carbon dioxide,” said Professor Mark Howden, director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at the Australian National University. “What we have already done to the atmosphere is proportional to the change that is associated with an ice age. And an ice age fundamentally changes the face of the earth.” World leaders meet to talk about climate This step precedes a new international initiative to take stronger action on climate change, led by the Biden administration in the United States. US President Joe Biden invited Scott Morrison alongside world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, to discuss climate change action on April 22. ( Reuters / AP President Joe Biden has invited Scott Morrison alongside 39 other heads of government to the Leaders’ Climate Summit in two weeks. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were invited. The United States is back at the climate table. Here’s why it’s important Hours after becoming president, Joe Biden decided to restart the Paris Agreement. So what does this really mean for climate change and global emissions targets? Read more The White House said in a statement that the virtual summit was an attempt to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle what he described as a climate crisis. The Biden administration also said it would announce a broad carbon mitigation strategy ahead of the summit. “The Biden administration really takes climate action seriously,” said Professor Leslie Hughes, climate scientist and deputy vice chancellor of Macquarie University. “They have people like John Kerry as their climate envoy leading the action. And now the EU and the UK in particular have come up with very strong interim emissions targets from here. 2030. “[They] are now really putting pressure on countries like Australia. “ Three degree warning The 2019-2020 black summer fire season killed 33 people, burned 10 million hectares and destroyed 3,000 homes. ( Provided: Jochen Spencer The Australian Academy of Science released a report ahead of the summit, warning Australia of risks of a world three degrees warmer, saying deep cuts in global emissions could now keep global warming below two degrees. “Emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, which are produced by human activity, can also be reduced by human activity,” said Mark Howden, one of the authors of the report. “There is a high level of control that we can exercise, especially where we have existing technologies that can be deployed to do this, such as solar PV, wind and electric vehicles.” Find more local news Members of the European Parliament passed a resolution that a carbon tax on imports was needed to raise global climate ambition. ( AP: Yves Herman Professor Howden said the Biden administration and the Parliament of the European Union had both discussed the possibility of imposing a carbon tax at the border, which would require exporters to pay a levy on goods from of The European Parliament describes as a “less climate ambitious country”. “I think it’s a very powerful weapon,” said Professor Howden. “The way Australia should deal with it is either to suck it up in terms of more expensive exports or to put a price on emissions domestically.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos