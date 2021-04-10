Governor of Georgia: Losing the All-Star game will hurt minorities Donald Trump Republican Atlanta Brian Kemp African-Americans





The Republican governor of Georgia stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball’s decision to withdraw this summer’s All-Star Game from the state on Saturday in response to a sweeping new voting law, saying the move politicized the sport and harm minority-owned businesses.

Its minority-owned businesses that have been hit harder than most by an invisible virus, through no fault of their own, ”Governor Brian Kemp said. And these are the same minority companies that are now affected by another decision that is not their fault.

Kemp spoke with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, also a Republican, at a seafood and po’boy restaurant miles from the stadium in a suburb north of Atlanta where the game was said to have taken place, though. that he said he didn’t think the company was owned by a minority.

He has previously criticized the MLB decision. The game will now be played in Denver. Kemp noted on Saturday that the city had a much lower percentage of African Americans than Atlanta.

Critics say it is the electoral law that will disproportionately affect communities of color. Kemp’s press conference on Saturday tried to turn it around, as the governor braced for next year’s election to try to win a second term, said Aklima Khondoker, state director of the rights group. vote All Voting is Local.

It walks away from all the malicious things that we understand this bill represents for people of color in Georgia, she said.

About two dozen protesters marched near Augusta National on Saturday, holding up signs saying Let’s Vote and Protect Georgia’s Voting Rights. “

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he made the decision to move All-Star events after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, a black players’ organization formed after George’s death. Floyd last year, and that the league opposed restrictions at the ballot box.

An MLB spokesperson said the league had no immediate further comment on Saturday.

Several groups have already filed a lawsuit over the voting measure, which includes strict identification requirements for absentee postal voting.

It expands early voting on weekends, but limits the use of ballot boxes, makes distributing food or water to voters who queue up a felony, and gives the State Election Commission new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace premises. election officials. This has led to fears that the Republican-controlled state council might exert more influence over the administration of the elections, including the certification of the county’s results.

The rewrite of Georgia’s electoral rules signed by Kemp last month follows repeated and baseless allegations of fraud after his presidential defeat to Joe Biden. Democrats attacked the law as an attempt to suppress black and Latino votes, with Biden calling it Jim Crow in the 21st century.

Carr and Kemp castigated this comparison.

This made-up narrative that this bill takes us back to Jim Crow to a time when human beings were being killed and who were truly prevented from voting is absurd, Carr said. It is irresponsible and fundamentally wrong.

