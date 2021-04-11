Countries that have initiated the procurement of vaccines by the private sector

The Covid-19 pandemic launched the world’s largest vaccination campaign. As of Thursday, April 1, more than 608 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in about 150 countries, equivalent to about 15.6 million injections per day, according to data from Bloomberg.

Most of these vaccines are concentrated in developed countries, whose vaccination campaigns – and vaccine procurement – are carried out by the government. However, a small number of countries, including Brazil, have authorized the purchase of vaccines by the private sector.

Indonesia is one of them. The fourth most populous country in the world is making slow progress in immunizing its population. To speed up the process, the government has decided to allow private companies to purchase Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate their employees and family members. However, the purchase cannot be made directly from companies, but from public distributors.

The idea came from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was accepted by President Joko Widodo, on the grounds that it would increase productivity and reduce pressure on the national budget. Interested companies are expected to buy the doses from state-owned pharmaceutical group Holding BUMN Farmasi, which is negotiating the acquisition of vaccines from modern American and Chinese Sinopharm. When the time comes, purchasing companies should organize the vaccination of their workers and family members in private health facilities. The costs cannot be passed on to the workers.

However, the decision has been the subject of controversy among local experts, who fear that the initiative will undermine the vaccination of priority and vulnerable groups in the country, to the detriment of those with greater purchasing power.

The Philippine government recently announced that all private companies in the country are allowed to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, provided they enter into tripartite agreements between the national government and manufacturers. The Covid-19 vaccination law provides a legal framework for the vaccination program, including the participation of private entities in this effort. Vaccination in the country began on March 1 and is still continuing at a slow pace.

Pakistan has also decided to allow private companies to import and market vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The Pakistani government has also decided not to impose a ceiling price on vaccines. However, local experts fear that this will create great inequalities in access. The vaccination campaign has just started in the country, with doses donated by the Chinese government. Pakistan also has an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO), to receive 17 million doses through Covax Facility, but delivery is delayed.

India has launched a major vaccination campaign against the disease. The country administers approximately 1,838,653 doses per day. However, due to the size of the population, estimated at 1.3 billion people, the country has allowed hospitals and private clinics to market vaccines in order to speed up vaccination.

In Brazil, current legislation allows the purchase of these drugs by the private sector, but the amount must be fully remitted to the federal government to be incorporated into the National Immunization Program (PNI), until the entire priority group has been vaccinated. After this step, companies can keep 50% of the doses to give free to their employees. The rest must continue to be returned to the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, the 7th, however, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that allows the private sector to purchase vaccines to protect its employees. The condition is that the entrepreneurs donate 50% to the single health system and that the purchases be made after the laboratories have delivered what has been agreed with the government. The initiative, which has yet to pass to the Senate, is interesting, but must be better debated and obey the rules determined by the central power (problem: we do not have it yet). In addition to creating a double line of vaccination, something confusing from an organizational point of view, experts are drawing attention to the risk of opening a breach for the acquisition of vaccines not yet approved by Anvisa.

The National Health Council (CNS) and the pharmaceutical companies themselves oppose the proposal. In a video posted on social networks, Fernando Pigatto, president of the CNS, affirms that the text “guarantees the official circuit breaker, the VIP box for the vaccine”. The Pharmaceutical Industry Union (Sindusfarma), which counts among its members the main manufacturers of vaccines against Covid-19, states that “currently vaccines from these manufacturers are not available on the private market”. The statement added that this decision follows “criteria of international and collective interest” and that “AstraZeneca, Butantan, Janssen and Pfizer negotiate, supply and distribute their vaccines against Covid-19 exclusively to federal governments and international public bodies in the sector of health.

In the latest data made available, this Saturday 10, the Ministry of Health recorded 71.832new cases and 2.616 new deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, only 13,445,006 case and 351,334 deaths confirmed nationwide.