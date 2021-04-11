Tika Utsav, PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible, starts April 11 | India News





New Delhi: A ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival to be celebrated in the country from April 11 to 14 at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been announced with the aim of inoculating the maximum number of eligible people against COVID -19 in the middle of a wave in the cases. Several states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are preparing to issue calls for eligible people to be cleared during “Tika Utsav”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to residents of his state to be vaccinated in large numbers during “Tika Utsav”. On Saturday, the health ministry said India was the fastest country to deliver 100 million doses in 85 days. The United States took 89 days to administer 10 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses, while China took 102 days to cross the same number, he said. The prime minister’s office also tweeted a chart showing India as the fastest country to reach this vaccination milestone, calling it “stepping up efforts to ensure a healthy and COVID-19-free India”. Strengthen efforts to ensure a healthy and COVID-19 free India. pic.twitter.com/A2cQ22pxEf PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 10, 2021 In his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination campaign underway on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had urged them to focus on vaccinating all those over 45 in high workload districts. “Sometimes it helps change the atmosphere. Jyotiba Phule’s birthday is April 11 and April 14 is Baba Saheb’s birthday. Can we have a ‘Tika Utsav: or vaccine festival and create an atmosphere of “Tika Utsav”? ”he said, according to the PTI news agency. “We should vaccinate as many eligible people through a special campaign and decide on zero waste. If there is no waste in four days during ‘Tika Utsav’, it will also increase our vaccination capacity,” said Prime Minister Modi said. He also called for optimal use of immunization capacity. “Let’s see how we can mobilize things from April 11-14 and there will be satisfaction of success. It will help a lot to change the situation. I have also told the Indian government to provide as many doses of vaccine as possible,” he said. he declared. This should be our effort to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible during “Tika Utsav,” Modi said. The daily number of positive cases has reached new records in recent days, although it fell to around 20,000 a few weeks ago. While some states reported a “shortage” of vaccine doses, the Center maintained that a sufficient amount of vaccine had been allocated to all states and that many had not been able to immunize all. eligible beneficiaries. (With PTI entries) Live







