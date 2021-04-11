If people can come together to eat and talk, many obstacles will fall, says Claire Chambers





From the origins of qorma in Lucknow to the cuisine of nadroo yakhni in Srinagar, a new book titled Desi Delicacies: Food Writing from Muslim South Asia travels the Indian subcontinent in search of recipes and stories. Claire Chambers, professor of world literature at the University of York and editor of the book, told the Sunday Times how food is inextricably linked to the politics and social life of the region. biryanis and kababs. What stereotypes have you tried to dispel? Aside from the assumption that all South Asian Muslim food is rich and rich in meat, writers were keen to shatter stereotypes like the submissive and downtrodden wife making the perfect roast gol for her domineering husband. Of course, such pressures exist in some Muslim marriages (as well as those of other religious groups), but in one essay, Sauleha Kamal reminds us that in Pakistan’s first Aurat March, a key slogan was Khud khana garam kar lo (Heat the food yourself). Rosie Dastgir and Farahad Zamas’ short stories focus on the cooking of single fathers. The gender politics in these stories often goes against what one would expect. In recent years, food has been increasingly politicized in India. What do you think of the growing divide between vegetarians and non-vegetarians? It should be emphasized that the book is not strongly political and is much more concerned with heritage, family / fellowship and memories of food. However, these flaws are of real concern. One of the contributors to Desi Delicacies, Annie Zaidi, wrote a caustically funny and stylistically story about so-called beef lynchings called Cows Come Home that shows how food is militarized. So in my opinion it is wrong that Muslims and Dalits find their lives in danger because of their work and eating practices. How can food help challenge narratives of otherness? Food should help people overcome differences since we all need to eat. And I have to say that the meals I have shared with Muslims have been some of the most memorable and enjoyable in my life. I taught English for a year in Pakistan’s Northwest Frontier Province, now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when I was a teenager in the 1990s. The hospitality, humor and kindness that were served there at course meals were second to none. If people can come together to eat and talk, it can go a long way in breaking down barriers. Let me take an example from York, in the north of England, where I work. In May 2013, a small group of far-right supporters of the English Defense League (EDL) demonstrated outside the York Mosque. Unexpectedly, members of the mosque greeted the protesters with tea and cookies, provisions with a distinctly British and South Asian cultural resonance. These Muslims engaged the protesters in a conversation and a game of football. In their place, I would not have had the patience to greet members of a racist group so politely, but it seems that this simple gesture has changed hearts and minds a lot. Recently, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’s viral video poked fun at the burgers, wealthy elites who may have studied or worked outside of Pakistan and speak with an American accent. The burgers also appear in the book. Can you explain the background? I am learning Hindi from the start of lockdown, and my accent is way worse than this video! In his essay The Rise of Pakistans Burger Generation, Sanam Maher treats the burger both as a political metaphor or allegory and as an aspect of culinary and material culture. The rise of the PTI meant that the term was used even more to describe the young voters with whom the party resonated. These young people are educated, have influence and power, and know how to use social media to their advantage. Its leader Imran Khans, often westernized and follower of the middle class, is called the burger army. This essay presents a history of how the burger came to Pakistan and unveils the meaning and symbolism of burgers in Pakistan’s food culture and social life. It’s now such a ubiquitous meal, but how did this distinctively American dish come here? Maher talks about the Karachi Mr Burger fast food restaurant, which is such an institution, and meeting the family behind it. Another example of the burger can be found in Moni Mohsin’s handwriting, which is hilariously sharp as she sends her elite Pakistani character back to England in the Butterfly novels. Butterfly has a confident, though often inaccurate, mix of English and Urdu codes, burger-style. What aspect of South Asian Muslim cuisine did you find most surprising? What struck me the most was how diverse and impossible to categorize South Asian Muslim cuisine. We’ve talked about the burger, but other pieces include tacos, pasta, egg sandwiches, maleeda made from leftover chapatis, and much more authentic dishes like qorma, haleem, and biryani. South Asian Muslim cuisine has influences from and on Hindu, Parsi, Anglo-Indian and other cuisines. There are continuities with Persia and the Arab world as well. Truly, there is so much more to this rich and varied culinary world that I would need to edit a sequel or two to get closer to doing it justice!





