A growing bond between presidents for life

Lifetime Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, right, and i Jinping of China. (Kenzaburo Fukuhara / Pool Photo via AP, File)

As President Vladimir Putin signed a law last week that could keep him in power until 2036, even exceeding Joseph Stalin’s tenure, Russia’s foreign policy is once again emboldened.

Exhibit A is the Ukrainian border, where Moscow built up a force of around 25,000 troops in a show of force majeure. Former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak warned last week that Moscow could step in to help its citizens in eastern Ukraine as tensions rise in the region which has been at a critical point since separatists sympathetic to the Russia seized areas of territory in 2014.

The build-up worries the West and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Putin to ask him to roll back the Russian military presence on the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, the United States has placed its forces in Europe on a higher level of alert, and President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While skirmishes are the most likely to end, this is by no means guaranteed. Putin’s mission since coming to power nearly a quarter of a century ago has been to restore Russia’s geopolitical prominence through international gambits such as annexing Crimea, intervening in Syria and promoting joint economic activities in the disputed islands off Japan’s northernmost main island, Hokkaido. .

The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to China, Korea, Pakistan, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar is another recent illustration of Moscow’s growing global ambitions.

While Putin’s foreign policy escapades have so far at least generally performed well domestically, they have resulted in a more icy relationship with the West. And a key question in the years to come will be how the relationship plays out, especially with the United States, under Biden, who may not stand for re-election when he turns 80.

The close relationship between Xi and Putin is one of the main reasons the freeze seems unlikely to melt away in Russia’s relations with the West. And in this context, Putin is increasingly asserting Russian power in other regions of the globe, from Asia-Pacific to Africa and the Americas. Andrew Hammond

The most likely outcome is a continuation of the frigid relationship, and Putin, at 68, may already be thinking about the next US president, or two, in the hopes of another Donald Trump-like maverick figure more in accordance with its interests. Indeed, Putin’s longevity is such that he could still become one of the oldest world leaders of modern times, alongside Fidel Castro, who managed 52 years as Cuban prime minister and then president, and the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has been in office. since 1989.

But while Putin seems firmly entrenched, if not politically impregnable, many challenges remain. The pandemic, for its part, posed a major challenge. Last spring, Putin instituted a six-week lockdown that severely damaged the Russian economy. Its approval rating dropped to 59% and the government was forced to ease restrictions, reducing economic damage and beefing up its poll. This underlines that he is far from certain of serving until 2036, especially if his political luck ultimately goes south, fueled by a foreign policy mishap or domestic economic hardship.

To keep his grip on power, it seems likely that Putin will continue to rely on the policy manual that has served him well so far, namely forging a sense of post-Cold War patriotism fueled by a growing economy. growth for much of the period. This could have profound implications for international politics, especially given his growing closeness to Chinese President Xi Jinping, another lifelong president.

Xi was given the green light in 2018 to remain in power indefinitely after the National People’s Congress approved the removal of the two-term presidential limit that had been in place since the 1990s. He therefore accumulated in his country a political power that has not been seen since Mao Zedong.

In this context, Beijing and Moscow are collaborating more closely not only to promote bilateral interests, but also to guard against the prospect of a continued cooling of relations with the United States.

One of the main features of this foreign policy approach is to build support for long-standing allies who are Western enemies, including Venezuela, Syria, North Korea and Iran. On Iran, for example, Moscow lobbied during the Trump presidency for the continuation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

This underscores why the implications of Putin’s long period in power extend far beyond the domestic Russian political landscape. With relations between Moscows and Washington and the West being so frigid, an even closer economic and political alliance with Xi in Beijing seems likely if their two presidencies extend until the 2030s.

Andrew Hammond is a partner at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics

