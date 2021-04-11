PDI-P secretary general said meeting between Jokowi and Megawati last week was what was discussed





Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed a meeting between President Joko Widodo and PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri. The meeting took place 10 days ago. “Bu Mega has been meeting periodically with President Jokowi. About 10 days ago there was also this meeting. Held regularly for about 3 months there are routine meetings,” Hasto said during his meeting in Jakarta, Saturday (10/4). When asked if the meeting was discussing the issues reshuffle With the merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek), Hasto responded that the meeting was mostly about strategic national issues. Read also: Jokowi Forms BLBI Asset Collection Working Group, These Are The Members About reshuffle, Hasto said the PDI-P has always left the matter to President Jokowi. The reason is that the cabinet reshuffle is the prerogative of the president. Most important, Hasto said, is that the DPR approved President Jokowi’s proposal to merge the Ministry of Education and Culture with the Ministry of Research and Technology in order to advance research in Indonesia. Hasto said the PDI-P supported Jokowi’s decision because Megawati saw the importance of research in Indonesia’s progress process. “When Bu Mega and Pak Jokowi meet, they always talk about the fundamentals. Person to person is the authority of the president. So Bu Mega is not talking about transactional matters,” Hasto said. “Ibu Mega talks about the interests of the nation and the state so that we are independent, we need BRIN (National Agency for Research and Innovation). So this National Agency for Research and Innovation is very important in construction mind mastery of science and technology, ”he said. As previously reported, the DPR approved the formation of the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology at a plenary meeting in Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, on Friday ( 9/4). Read also: South Korea released a prototype fighter plane, why did Jokowi praise it? The formation of the two ministries is in line with the results of a deliberative decision of the Council on Thursday (8/4) which discusses a letter from President Joko Widodo regarding the consideration of a change of ministry. DPR vice chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the meeting agreed on two things. First, the merger of certain attributions and functions of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. Second, the establishment of the Ministry of Investment to increase investment and job creation. (Rakhmat Nur Hakim) This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “PDI-P general secretary reveals Jokowi and Megawati reunion last week they were discussed” DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



