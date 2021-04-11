Labor-backed Sky TV director on Boris Johnson’s first year at No.10 resigns

The Labor-backed director of a controversial first-year Boris Johnsons TV drama on 10 Downing Street has stepped away from the big-budget series.

Michael Winterbottom, who also wrote the screenplay for the five-part series This Sceptred Isle, starring Sir Kenneth Branagh, has been replaced by Julian Jarrold, whose credits include The Crown.

His decision to temporarily step down was reportedly made last month, shortly after Sky Atlantic decided to issue a warning before each episode, telling viewers it was a work of fiction.

Sky Atlantic, which bought the drama from Mr Winterbottoms Revolution Films, said last night that the director had resigned due to health concerns.

The drama would cover Mr Johnson becoming Prime Minister, falling ill with Covid-19, the birth of Carrie Symonds’ son Wilf, played by Ophelia Lovibond, and the government’s response to the pandemic.

Sources say there have been tensions between the production companies involved in the series since The Mail on Sunday revealed inaccuracies in the filming script.

Mr Jarrold, 60, a member of a historic Norfolk retail family, has previously taken charge of filming at locations across the UK.

Sky Atlantic, which bought the drama from Mr Winterbottoms Revolution Films, said last night that the director had resigned due to health concerns.

Sources say there have been tensions between the production companies involved in the series since The Mail on Sunday revealed inaccuracies in the filming script. (Still from the Sky TV drama, with Kenneth Branagh, pictured as Prime Minister)

He was not able to say if he would return for the shoot, but said he will retain the title of executive producer and will work from home.

An insider said: Michael co-wrote the screenplay and will always have his name attached to it, but he’s disappeared from everyday life. There are rumors on set that he was part of a larger group of people who disagreed with Skys’ decision to put a warning on the show.

Mr. Jarrolds’ previous work also includes the 2011 drama Appropriate Adult about Fred and Rose West.

Critics have suggested that the leftist leanings of Mr Winterbottom, 60, could lead to a political bias in the drama. It is to be screened next year.