Pakistan: What is this sad nation suffering from?





A recent analytical report suggests that the gray listing of financial action groups in recent years may have caused Pakistan real GDP losses of $ 38 billion.

What is Pakistan suffering from? Kashmir, its eternal tinnitus. He voluntarily opted for tunnel vision, unable to look beyond Kashmir which has become his destructive obsession. Kashmir does not empty Pakistan of its sorrows, but the emptiness of its assets.

George Bernard Shaw said that people cling to their burdens more than burdens attached to them. Growing extremism and a narrow view of Pakistani national identity threaten social cohesion and stability. The country faces a growing debt crisis and a permanent trade imbalance. Pakistan looks like the war-torn skeleton of a state that isn’t even trying to rebuild itself.

In a media interview in September 2020, Prime Minister Niazi said the military is on our side and we have a great relationship.

Wait a minute! Isn’t the Pakistani military supposed to report to the government or is it the other way around?

Pakistan’s challenges are formidable: poverty, illiteracy, energy crisis, corruption and political instability, Chinese interference, terrorism, overpopulation, inflation, unemployment, economic crisis (Pakistan’s GDP is where India was in 1975).

Imran Khan Niazi is a tragic hero with a fatal flaw: imbecility combined with illusions of grandeur.

In Alice in Wonderland, the caterpillar asks Alice, who are you? Alice answers: Who am I in the world? Ah that’s the big puzzle.

It always reminds me of the Pakistani quest for identity, self-definition from Indian to Arabic via Central Asia and now Turkish.

Niazi doesn’t seem to have a friend.

In August 2020, Javed Miandad criticized him: You act like God now. It’s almost like you’re the only smart person in this country, like no one has been to Oxford or Cambridge… Think people.

Niazi implicitly acknowledged the loneliness of the Pakistans by lamenting in a media interview last year that the economic future of the Pakistans was now tied to China which had supported Pakistan at every good and bad time. China also needs Pakistan very much.

Why does China need Pakistan, Shri Niazi? Fight India to the last Pakistani, in case your narcotic mind doesn’t notice.

In January 2021, Niazi said that if we can learn from one country in the world, it is China. Their development model is best suited to Pakistan.

Uff!

Didn’t Niazis’ divine surrogate Xi PingPong tell him that infrastructure development alone does not bring social cohesion?

Sadly, Pakistan is the only country that thinks it can learn from China. A month earlier, at Singapore Fintech, Bill Gates suggested that the world learn from India. And when the Iron Brother China moved away from Ladakh in February 2021, the Pakistani army chief and his henchmen like Niazi quickly offered peace with India, subject to ceding Kashmir to them. Dancing with his rogue army, Niazi should have known that one cannot dismount after riding a dangerous monster.

With some freedom in pronunciation, do you remember that limerick on the Lady of Niger, who went for a ride on a tiger? They came back from the ride with the lady inside and a smile on the tiger face!

He fell into the dangerous illusion that, in a bad position, he could always bring up a problem to get him out of his difficulties. The Islamic BBC and the parallel OIC were two of those far-fetched ideas that left a permanent imprint on his rear.

A recent Gallup poll suggested that skyrocketing inflation and unemployment were the biggest issues haunting the Pakistani people, not Kashmir.

Those whom the gods would destroy, they first deprive them of reason. To control soaring prices for food grains, sugar and cotton, Islamabad decided to partially revoke its trade ban with India, then quickly rolled back its revocation until it got Kashmir.

IMRAN KHAN NIAZIS END

It was made by sinister forces

When he tried to be prime minister

Unfortunately there was no gain

He was beaten for his pains

No one signed the condolence book.

His expiration date came, and he’s done the world a great favor, he’s gone.

When I visit a library and request a book on Pakistani economy, I am told to look in the fiction section. Maybe in a few years, when my kids want to read about a country called Pakistan, they will have to go to the history section. Today, this unlit nation has become synonymous with jihadist terrorism. It is a failed state.

A recent analytical report suggests that the gray listing of financial action groups in recent years may have caused Pakistan real GDP losses of $ 38 billion. Some may recall that within two months of her cesarean birth (she came out of it deformed, according to her father), Pakistan started playing with non-state actors known as tribal lashkars and soldiers in the civvies trying to capture Kashmir in October. 1947. He tried the same trick in 1965 (before a regular war) and again in 1999. Both times he turned on him. When it used its regular army in 1971, it lost more than half of its territory.

Terrorism, a supposedly inexpensive option to trouble India, has imposed a heavy cost on Pakistan. No one in their right mind would invest in an international appetizer.

Someone probably told Niazi about the line of the 17th century English poet John Miltons in his poem On His Blindness (Milton was blind when he wrote it) that they also serve who just stand and wait . So, in August 2019, he asked Pakistanis to stand for half an hour after Friday prayers (like recalcitrant students) so that a miracle could happen in Kashmir. The poor man does not realize that the world’s interest in Kashmir has seriously diminished, as he has in Palestine.

In 2019, Shri Niazi lamented that the world did nothing (on Kashmir) because India has a huge market. Does he remember Bill Clinton’s campaign slogan in the 1990s: The economy is stupid?

Until a little over ten years ago, the GNI per capita of Pakistanis was higher than that of India. Today, the Indian economy is ten times more Pakistani and its GNI per capita is twice as high. The IMF has bailed out Pakistan 13 times, the largest being in 2019.

India is running towards development and progress, Pakistan is backsliding towards tribalism based on primitive religion. One of Shri Niazis’ predecessors said his compatriots would eat weed but receive the bomb. He misinterpreted the sequence. Pakistan has a stolen bomb, and now it’s eating weed. Pakistan has wasted billions of dollars fueling its Kashmir obsession, with each passing day Kashmir is moving further and further away. Now he wants the UNSC and the International Court of Justice to look into the Kashmir issue. The two scoffed at the idea.

Barbara Tuchmans March of Folly continues.

Can impoverished Pakistan imagine how many schools, hospitals and homes it could have built with the money wasted on its Kashmir obsession? As the Americans would say, Pakistan is on the creek without a paddle.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Pakistan’s economy is at a critical juncture. Pakistan has had more IMF programs than all the other South Asian countries combined, but none of them have affected its debauchery bureaucracy and political leadership. The IMF’s bailout for 2019 is worth $ 6 billion. Pakistan has a questionable record when it comes to borrowing money to support itself. In April 2021, the country’s outstanding debt represented nearly 100% of GDP. Pakistan has a monetary reserve of less than 8 billion USD, enough to cover only 1.5 months of imports. The country lives on borrowed money and borrowed time. Pakistan is in a never-ending war with itself. His army ruined the country, created an Islamic terrorist infrastructure that replaced state institutions and caused millions of people to suffer enormous loss of life, material and otherwise.

Its foreign minister keeps flaunting his nuclear weapons as if it were his gateway to the international high table. The world is laughing.

No one cares about Pakistan. America is worried about Afghanistan, so it tolerates Pakistan. China is worried about India, so it tolerates Pakistan. Russia is worried about the Middle East, so it tolerates Pakistan.

Its rabid and illiterate clerics want to recreate the ideal Islamic society seen in the time of the prophets. Even Mohd Ali Jinnah boasted that Pakistan would be the new Medina. The Pakistani citizen is alienated from the state and sees it as his enemy, so he sees violence as an alternative. But the military wants to convince people that India is the real threat to their security and their lives.

How long can this silent masquerade continue?

The fatal problem of Pakistanis is the establishment that controls all vital departments in Pakistan.

The Baloch, Sindhis, Mohajirs and tribes hate the establishment dominated by the Punjabi.

To keep them quiet, the hatred of Hindu India must be constantly reinforced and the army projects itself as the defender of Islam and the bulwark against India’s nefarious plans to swallow Pakistan (despite the severe indigestion that that would cause!).

Religion is the opium of the people, said the German sociologist and economic theorist Karl Marx. It is a palliative against suffering and exploitation and provides the oppressed and marginalized with pleasant illusions that have given them the strength to continue.

Textbooks in Pakistan denigrate Hindus and extol the jihadists who kill infidels.

The former president of Sudan (now imprisoned) once lamented that too little Islamization broke out in his country in 2011. One of Pakistan’s future leaders will lament that too much Islamization destroyed what was left of his pitiful nation.

Pakistan has tried to be everything India is not. India is a responsible nuclear power, Pakistan displays its nuclear nuisance (stolen) value and demands relevance in regional affairs.

Pakistan is a land of troubled people, ruled by a perpetually amazed drug addict who tries to rule his country through the divinations of his mystical third wife.

When all else fails, there is always an illusion.

Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra is Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Lesotho, South Sudan and Guinea-Bissau; and Special Advisor to the Autonomous Development Councils of the Ladakh, Leh and Kargil Hills.

