RNC donors gather in Palm Beach, GOP’s ‘new center of political power’

Donors to the Republican National Committee met this weekend for the first time since Donald Trump was defeated just down the road from his home in Mar-a-Lago – a sign that the party’s institutions remain centered around the former president.

Most of the RNC’s spring retreat took place a 10-minute drive south of Trump’s club at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach. There, around 360 donors mingled by the beachfront hotel’s pool with Republican officials, including President Ronna McDaniel and Co-Chair Tommy Hicks. But on Saturday evening, guests will be transported to the Mar-a-Lago road, where Trump will address the retreat behind closed doors.

The former president is expected to engage with the Republican Party to help him win majorities in the House and Senate in 2022, according to a person close to him.

“And then, in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House,” Trump said, according to prepared comments obtained by CNN.

Trump is also expected to send out a populist message to align the party with his base and against what he calls “the Beltway elites.” He will also go, according to this person, hard against President Joe Biden.

“With such an unpopular agenda, it’s no wonder Joe Biden is the first new modern-day president not to address a joint session of Congress in his first few weeks,” Trump will say, according to remarks prepared.

With the party completely out of power in Washington for the first time in four years, GOP donors have been eager to hear from leaders on how Republicans can reclaim the House and Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024. But the question of how big a role Trump will and should play in the future of the GOP.

For the former president’s boosters, the weekend is another clear example of the party staying loyal to Trump.

“Saturday’s speech will be a welcome word to Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump,” said Jason Miller, senior Trump adviser. “Palm Beach is the new center of political power and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger.”

Trump dominated the retreat even before his headlining event on Saturday. The possibility of him running for president again in 2024 remains a difficult reality for Republicans who are also considering offers and trying to court relationships with political benefactors.

While the Palm Beach location was a concession of convenience to Trump, the presence of other Republican hopefuls in the White House is said to signal the RNC’s official policy of neutrality towards the 2024 primary.

Potential nominees include three of Florida’s top elected officials: Governor Ron DeSantis and the Senses. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who may also run for president, also spoke at the retreat.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who took action suggesting a White House race, was due to appear, but did not.

Most of the donors attending the retreat were both staunch Trump supporters – one was seen walking out to the Four Seasons pool deck on Friday donning a blue ‘Make America Great Again’ beanie – and Republicans. faithful seeking to rebuild the feast.

This effort is more complicated for the large number of GOP donors who are not so in love with Trump but who want to help the party regain power in Washington.

“No one knows what the Trump effect will be in 2022 or 2024. He promised in the primaries (Republicans who don’t support him), so a lot of them don’t want to risk that,” said Fred Zeidman, a Republican donor from Texas who was not in Palm Beach. “He hasn’t made a statement about not running in 2024, so that limits what anyone can do now for fear of alienating Trump supporters.”

The list of special guests for the closed-door retreat, obtained by CNN, shows a list of speakers firmly on Trump’s side from the Republican Party, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former White House aide.

Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and two rivals for the GOP’s nomination to the U.S. Senate in Ohio – Jane Timken and Josh Mandel, have both touted their pro-Trump credentials.

