India should learn from Rodrigo Dutertes’ unrequited love

About 200 fishing boats from the PRC have entered Philippine waters and, despite Duterte’s loving appeals to his Beijing counterpart, refuse to leave.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte may have his flaws, but lack of confidence is not one of them. He was so convinced of the persuasive impact of her charm that he was certain that the PRC leadership would generously reciprocate his obvious preference for China over the United States as his country’s main ally. After giving marching orders to US forces stationed in the Philippines, Duterte waited for the windfall from China that he said would flow from this decision. He’s still waiting. In the meantime, the territorial waters of the former American ally are invaded by the PRC. More recently, around two hundred PRC fishing vessels, many of considerable size, entered waters decreed by a UN-designated agency as Manilas and, despite Duterte’s loving appeals to his counterpart in Beijing, refuse to leave. All the citizens of the PRC have been informed by the leaders of their country that the whole of the South China Sea belongs to them and that they therefore have the right, the duty to travel these waters without being disturbed by any other country. Even the PRC diplomats caught the mood of Chinese exceptionalism and reverted to earthly traditions established by Mao Zedong until such habits were stopped by Deng Xiaoping. Textbooks that speak of vast swathes of land belonging to legitimately PRC countries like India have engendered a state of mind within the public that makes it more difficult, if not impossible, to compromise and adjust in negotiations. territorial with other countries. Compromises essential to the escalation of tensions that could even lead to war. Frequent public claims by PRC leaders that the South China Sea is as Chinese as the Yangtze River have been accompanied by displays of military might on the part of the PLA. Under Xi, an overwhelming number of PRC citizens, especially within the military, are convinced both of the legitimacy of China’s many claims and of the PLA’s ability to secure them by force. The marked change in mentality following Xi’s coming to power in 2012 led to incidents such as the deadly clash that occurred in Galwan on June 15, 2020. It was then that an Indian patrol arrived at what the other party had agreed. in the territory assigned to them. The patrol was nevertheless attacked and its commander put to death. This infuriated his men and led to a heated altercation in which a substantial (but so far mostly unrecognized) number of PLA soldiers were killed along with 20 Indian Army soldiers. They lost their lives to the unexpected pugnacity of an PLA unit that should never have been where they were that day.

Although every meeting of the Special Representatives over the decades has ended without result in terms of settling the border issue, this ritual continues. Every phone conversation between officials in Delhi and Beijing is viewed by sections of the media as a breakthrough. A recent consequence of the multiple interactions that have taken place has been India’s withdrawal from vital positions that had come under army control in the Pangong Tso sector. This being understood that the PLA would reciprocate in the other sectors which were discussed during the talks between the two parties, both military and civilian. Rather than opening disengagement talks in an area where conditions on the ground gave India an advantage, these talks should preferably have focused on areas where the other side had seized an advantage. The PLA’s withdrawal from other sectors has yet to take place, which should come as no great surprise, given the change in tone and tactics of that army in the era of Secretary General Xi Jinping. Successive Indian governments have spent considerable time seeking better relations with Pakistan and China. Given the unimpressive return on these efforts, a more productive use of time might have been to work harder in other ways. This would aim to ensure that in the event of a kinetic one or two-front conflict, India would not face its attackers alone as in past wars, but would benefit from a pre-agreed supply chain bringing the necessary equipment to ensure that On both fronts, India’s armed forces prevail. It is also necessary to work towards a situation where any such attacker would face the consequences of the escalating domination of the new allies of the world’s most populous democracy. Planning with current and potential partners must be meticulous for these conditions to be met, and those who have supported Narendra Modi since he was CM of Gujarat remain convinced that such a process must take place under his (now national) oversight. ). The next conflict will show it. Given the general situation in China under Xi Jinping, those who bet on peace in our time may be wrong, too before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The impression of a mix of puzzling politics and sometimes contradictory moves on The development of a worst-case security matrix must be replaced with a public awareness that the Modi government has planned in a way designed for India to prevail in a future competition. More than anything else, such an outcome would give citizens the energy and confidence to ensure rapid progress on a variety of fronts. Among the reasons why Narendra Modi is much more popular than Rahul Gandhi is that in interactions with the public, the former instills hope among the people, the latter despair. Success would foster hope, the despair of failure.

While in opposition, the current President of Seychelles was opposed to a naval base that would be built by India. He needs to think about the swarm of Chinese fishing boats plying the waters of the Philippines, and the PLA’s intrusions and occupation of waters that, in UN-sanctioned law, belong to other members of the l ‘ASEAN. The naval base proposed by India would protect the Seychelles and neighboring island countries from a Filipino-style invasion of their space. Such a violation would of course be a violation of the United Nations conventions that Wang Yi once again recently vowed to respect. Keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open would benefit each of the coastal countries in those waters, and this explains their warm response to the vigorous diplomacy of PM Modi and EAM Jaishankars throughout the Indo-Pacific.