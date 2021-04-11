More PPE kits, ventilators donated to BJP-led states than in Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan





Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan said that not only in terms of Covid-19 vaccines, the central government led by Narendra Modi has discriminated against Maharashtra in providing medical equipment reviews such as PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators. Citing the response given to Lok Sabha by the Union Health Ministry in February this year, Chavan said that supplying states led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh ( UP), West Bengal and Tamil Nadu (where polls are ongoing)) was much larger than that of Maharashtra. According to a table published in Chavan’s press release, Gujarat received 9,623 N95 masks per 1,000 patients, compared to 1,560 in Maharashtra, 3,916 in UP, 3,214 in West Bengal and 2,213 in Tamil Nadu. Gujarat and UP received 4,951 and 2,446 PPE kits per 1,000 patients, while Maharashtra received only 223 per 1,000 patients. Gujarat and UP received 13 and 7 ventilators per 1,000 patients, while Maharashtra received only 2 per 1,000 patients. Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, although we are facing maternal treatment by the Indian government not only for the provision of vaccines, but also for the provision of quantities of critical medical equipment provided to each. State, as of February 10. 2021. According to Lok Sabha’s response, in all categories, Gujarat received the lion’s share in the supply of medical equipment, which is disproportionate to the workload of Covid-19, Chavan said. BJP media cell chief Vishwas Pathak said: Ruling parties in Maharashtra have blamed the Center for everything since the day they took power. They first attacked the Center over the GST share, then they blamed the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister and now they are comparing Gujarat to Maharashtra. But at the same time, they are not talking about Congress-led Rajasthan, which enjoys the same treatment as Maharashtra. The Center follows WHO guidelines for the provision of medical equipment. The MVA government should focus on its performance, rather than blaming the Center every now and then.

