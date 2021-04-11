How Unicef, AI, and Other Global Reports Endorse Imrans’ Vision Against Obscenity





ISLAMABAD: The objectification and sexualization of girls in the media is linked to violence against women and girls around the world, says a UNICEF 2021 report.

In 2019, Amnesty International reported that despite being among the highest ranked countries in the world in terms of gender equality, the four Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) have extremely high rates of rape. and survivors of sexual violence are stranded by their justice systems.

According to United Nations Crime Trend Statistics 2013, the UK has the highest incidence of rape, followed by the US and Brazil. In absolute terms, the United States has the most rape cases in the world. Brazil is second for this measure, followed by India, the Times of India reported in 2018.

World Population Reviews 2021 country rape statistics rank the following ten countries with the highest rape rate: South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Bermuda, Sweden, Suriname, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Grenada. The above reports are just a few examples that underscore the relevance of what Prime Minister Imran Khan has said about obscenity and crimes against women and children. These reports also show the high incidence of rape cases in countries like the US, UK, India and large parts of Europe and Africa. On the contrary, there is hardly any mention in this context of any of the Muslim countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke out against obscenity and insisted on the need to promote purdah to control cases of rape against women and children. His statement received quite a different meaning from parts of the media and from those representing civil society and human rights organizations. Khan has repeatedly insisted on the need to control the spread of Hollywood and Bollywood obscenity culture in Pakistan in order to save the family system and the country’s socio-religious values.

The Unicefs released a report titled Not An Object: On Sexualization and Exploitation of Women and Girls on January 11, 2021. While referring to a report by the American Psychological Association (APA) on the sexualization of girls in the media, Unicef ​​has found that girls are sexually represented more often than boys; dressed in revealing clothing and with body postures or facial expressions that involve sexual preparation. In a print media study, researchers at Wesleyan University found that, on average, in 58 different magazines, 51.8% of ads featuring women described them as sex objects. However, when women appeared in advertisements in men’s magazines, they were objectified 76% of the time, read the report.

He said: Every 10 minutes, somewhere in the world, a teenage girl dies as a result of violence. Almost one in five girls is sexually abused at least once in their life. In the United States, 18 percent of girls report that by the age of 17, they have been sexually assaulted or abused by another teenager.

According to Amnesty International’s 2019 report, the four Nordic countries, which are considered by many to be role models in terms of women’s rights and low crime rates, were found to have an extremely high level of rape due to their lack of of justice. systems.

Amnesty International report states: Despite being among the top countries in the world in terms of gender equality, the four Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) have extremely high rates of rape and survivors of sexual violence failed by their justice systems. It is a paradox that the Nordic countries, which have a strong track record of respecting gender equality, experience extremely high rates of rape, said Kumi Naidoo, according to Amnesty International’s secretary general.

The report also referred to unreported cases and said: Social stigma and lack of confidence in the justice system often mean that women and girls do not report attacks, and those who do are often shunned by systems. of insensitive justice and prejudices or outdated laws. One survivor told us that she would never have reported her rape if she had known how she would have been treated, and her story is typical in the justice systems that are stacked against rape survivors.

According to the report, each year around 50,000 women in Finland experience sexual violence, including rape. Most of those responsible for these crimes are never brought to justice. In 2017, only 209 convictions were handed down for rape. According to the report, the Norwegian authorities have failed to take the necessary measures to prevent rape and other forms of sexual violence or to deal with the consequences when such crimes occur. Common and mistaken rape myths make it difficult for rape victims to report the crime to the police or seek medical help. They also influence the way rape cases are handled by the criminal justice system.

Many rapes go unreported to the police, but even survivors who turn to the police face a long and often flawed process.

In the case of Sweden, the report states that despite the large number of rapes, prosecution rates are very low in the country with only 6% of cases involving adults resulting in prosecution in 2017. The low rates of prosecution are prosecutions and convictions affect confidence in justice. system. He added that rape in Denmark is extremely underreported and that even when women go to the police, the chances of prosecution or conviction are very slim. Of the 24,000 women identified by a recent study as having suffered rape or attempted rape in 2017 alone, only 890 rapes were reported to police. Of these, 535 resulted in prosecutions and only 94 in convictions.

