Boris Johnson to skip Prince Philip’s funeral so another member of the Royal Family can attend





By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper British Prime Minister

Boris Johnson will not participate Prince philipfunerals. The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to receive a ceremonial royal funeral service on April 17, but the event has restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. With only 30 people able to attend, the Prime Minister chose to give way to another member of the Royal family. “The Prime Minister has always wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and thus allow as many family members as possible to attend the funeral on Saturday”, When it was announced by the royal family that the Duke of Edinburgh had

deceased at 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle, Boris paid tribute on social media and in a speech. In his tweet, Boris applauded Philip for his service to his country and called him “above all, the faithful wife of Her Majesty the Queen”. He concluded his post: “We are a united kingdom in both sorrow and gratitude; sorrow over the passing of Prince Philip and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country.” On the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021 The Tory leader also gave a three-minute speech outside 10 Downing Street after hearing news of the Duke’s passing. My statement on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/cjlSsERXPV Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021 Funeral plans for Prince Philip were announced on April 10. The Duke of Edinburgh will be buried during a service on April 17 at 3 p.m. local time at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The ceremony will be led by

Justin welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. MORE: Bhutan royals offer prayers and light 1,000 street lights in memory of Prince Philip The list of guests for the funeral has not been revealed at this time, but Prince harry will return from the United States to attend the service. Duchess Meghan

shouldn’t attend because she is pregnant with her and Harry’s second child, and her doctor has advised her against traveling at this time. The 39-year-old is due out for the summer. Don’t miss a beat with HELLO! From Canada The Daily Hits newsletter, your daily dose of royal and celebrity news, fashion, weddings and more. Click here to register for free!







